Star discovery: the blinking star reappears in the Milky Way

London

Astronomers have discovered a huge sparkling star at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Interestingly, it was previously hidden behind another object that was thought to be missing. This star was named VVV-WIT-08. It is located about 25,000 light years from Earth and is 100 times larger than the Sun.

According to Sputnik News, the “WIT” part of its name means “What is it”, which means “what is it”. An international team of astronomers were studying the data until 2010, when this star was seen. These data were obtained from the Vista telescope of the European Southern Observatory in Chile. Officials say it started to fade in 2012 and disappeared in April.

Why did he disappear?

After about 100 days, its brightness began to return. The Smith of the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Cambridge told “The Guardian” that this huge dark object has arrived suddenly. The reason for his disappearance is not yet known. But it is believed that a much larger object must have come in front of him. It could also be that a cloud of dust encircling a planet has blocked the telescope’s view.

will disappear again

VVV-WIT-08 is not the first of these stars. Despite this, his help can help read giant stars. One of these stars is Epsilon Aurigae, whose brightness fades every 27 years. Astronomers believe that between 20 and 200 years, the brightness of VVV-WIT-08 could turn back the clock. The team’s research will be published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

