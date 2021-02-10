Starbucks Coffee Corners Revolutionize Workplaces

Selecta Espaa offers the differentiating service of Starbucks exclusive drinks to companies concerned with the well-being and satisfaction of their teams, so that they can enjoy their authentic coffees directly in their work centers. This premium self-service beverage concept, We Proudly Serve Starbucks, also transfers the authentic experience of this brand to other areas such as industries, education and health centers, gas stations and hotels. .

Selecta Espaa, through its Starbucks coffee teams, offers workplaces the opportunity to integrate into its innovative rest areas where they can enjoy authentic Starbucks recipes, and which offer added value to workers in these difficult times. “We believe employees deserve the best during these difficult months of the pandemic. In this sense, Selecta offers attractive solutions so that they can work with more enthusiasm and feel motivated in their work centers, as well as secure ”, explains Pablo Espada, national sales director of the Premium channel of Selecta Espaa.

At these Starbucks cafes, located at the customer’s premises, employees can directly participate in the experience of this great brand, savoring a selection of their favorite coffees while relaxing, recharging the batteries and enjoying in a new way. to drink. Drink coffee comfortably and without having to travel. Plus, drinking coffee in these Starbucks spaces is completely safe. “We have installed in all our coffee makers a complete kit of distancing and hygiene equipment (protective screens, disinfectant gels, distance markers, adhesives with a layer of silver ions which attenuate the virus on the contact surface. .) to ensure the complete protection of people, ”adds Espada. And are all these Starbucks spaces certified with the AENOR protocol seal against Covid-19, which guarantees the complete safety of the facility, its users and any possible risks derived from the coronavirus in the management of the service.

In the words of Carmen Fernndez, Sales and Marketing Director of Selecta Espaa, “the health, social and economic crisis we are going through has caused the emergence of new work models and changes in consumption habits. With our premium solutions, we adapt to a flexible model that combines teleworking and trips to the office, and we cover the high demand for restaurant security that companies demand and the desire for happiness and well-being in the consumer experience. . Los crners Starbucks no son slo una solucin ideal en tiempos de covid, al tratarse de puntos muy seguros, no atendidos por personal externo, sino que adems son una solucin que endow de exclusividad al servicio que las empresas ofrecen a sus empleados en su vuelta a the offices”.

