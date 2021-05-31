Stardew Valley in physical PS4 version for € 11.85! – Old Sport Republic

French Days 2021 game news: Stardew Valley in physical PS4 for € 11.85! Posted on May 31, 2021 at 4:23 pm Fans of independent productions know, Stardew Valley is a sandbox RPG that has sold over ten million copies worldwide. An extraordinary adventure that you can find at a discounted price thanks to the French Days.

French Days 2021: Where to Find Stardew Valley on PS4 at the Best Price

The French Days have been in full swing for a few days, especially on the Amazon side. Exactly the American brand offers the physical version of Stardew Valley at the low price of € 11.85 instead of € 17.26. With this price, this edition becomes cheaper than the dematerialized version!

Life on the farm

As the daily routine of city life tires you, one day you receive a letter telling you that you have inherited your grandfather’s farm. Neither one nor two, you go out of your way to regain control of this place that has not been maintained for years. So you have to do the housework, take care of the plantations and pamper your animals to start the machine again. A lot of professions await you on the gameplay side: fishing, cooking, crafting, exploring, fighting … A very complete and addicting experience that can also coexist with multiple people thanks to a recently added multiplayer mode. Note that this is actually a physical version of the game, ideal for collectors! Find Stardew Valley in a physical version for PS4 for € 11.85 instead of € 17.26 on Fnac French Days: Don’t miss an event offer from TomLenders, Jeuxvideo .com partner MP