Start of the first virtual meeting for the employability of young people in mass consumption

Steelter led the selection process with its innovative method based on the application of artificial intelligence models, interpretation of data and analysis of results.

BY RRHHDigital, 4:15 p.m. – June 17, 2021



The talent management company with data-driven decisions, Steelter, will be responsible for selecting 25 young students from 70 Spanish universities in the Speed ​​Job Dating organized by the association of manufacturers and distributors AECOC.

Speed ​​Job Dating is the first virtual mass-market employability meeting designed to put companies and young people in contact during quick interviews. The event makes it possible to publicize the professional opportunities offered by the sector and to improve the employability of the participants. Over 2 days, more than 300 quick interviews will take place among the 25 young people selected by the Steelter method. Young people will have the opportunity to meet the human resources managers of 10 large consumer goods companies: Alcampo, Carrefour, Makro, Leroy Merlin, G’s Group, El Corte Ingls, Vall Companys, Nestl, Capsa Food and Grupo Pescanova.

To participate, students register for the event and Steelter then begins the selection process. On the second day, students will have personalized feedback from each company, and they will be able to listen to advice from executives of participating companies to develop a career in the FMCG sector. On the other hand, non-finalist registrants are also visible to companies and may have the possibility of being selected in the recruitment processes of said companies, even if they have not passed the Speed ​​Job Dating interview.

Agust Devant, CEO of Steelter explains the effectiveness of the method of the company capable of making a selection of this magnitude and is that “Thanks to Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, we have developed a unique tool, capable of making more efficient businesses, transforming talent management into a competitive advantage, increasing retention, reducing time spent on routine, low-value tasks and dramatically reducing HR management costs ”. Agust Devant adds that Speed ​​Job Dating “sums up the values ​​of Steelter and our commitment to connect talents with companies for the development of great professional careers and improvement of the competitiveness of companies”

