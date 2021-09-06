Start of the second edition of the “Women Joining Boards” program

How to train female advisers in corporate governance of organizations: the second edition of the “Women Joining Boards” program begins

Start of the second edition of the “Women Joining Boards” program organized by the Woman Forward Foundation

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 06 September 2021



The Woman Forward Foundation has already launched the second edition of the ‘Women Joining Boards’ program and is doing so with the launch of a new course: “Corporate Governance Course for Women Directors”. Among the objectives of this training are to train current and future advisers in the corporate governance of organizations, in the context of the new humanist capitalism or capitalism of actors, which requires new fields, but also a new dynamic of organizations. promote the sustainable growth of businesses and organizations.

Corporate governance course for women directors: where and when?

The corporate governance course for women directors will take place in person on September 23, 24 and 30, as well as October 1 and 15, 2021, at EY headquarters (Calle de Raimundo Fernndez Villaverde, 65, 28003 Madrid) .

Corporate governance course for women directors: who is it for?

Women and men executives, (face-to-face participation of women will be privileged until September 10) members of boards of directors who want a specialization in corporate governance and advisers, CEOs, medium-sized companies and executives of family businesses who wish to form boards of directors, boards of directors or family councils.

Do you want to access the program? Click here

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric