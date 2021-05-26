Start this home remedy for weight loss – Whidbey Daily News

Lose Weight Home Remedy: – If you want to look slimmer and fit faster. So start exercising today with some home remedies. Certainly, with the removal of fat from your body in a few days, you will also lose weight.

Due to changes in lifestyle and diet, we do not know when we gain weight. But when this comes to our attention. By then we have become very fat. If this is what happened to you and you want to lose weight fast. So start this home remedy from today.

How to lose weight-

Some people drink too little to lose weight. In such a situation weakness comes instead of weight loss. For this reason, if you want to lose weight, you have to exercise with a healthy diet. This will not reduce your strength and you will start to feel fit in a few days.

Start the day with water-

If you want to lose weight, start the day with water. That is, get up every morning and take a glass of lukewarm water, mix lemon and honey in it. This increases metabolism and this water helps in removing toxins from the body. Getting up every morning and drinking water this way will reduce your body fat.

Drinking this juice will give you energy

Drink the juice of gilloy, aloe vera, khaum, wheat nagras every day. This will keep your stomach full. For this reason, you will avoid taking extra food, at the same time you will get rich nutrients from this juice. It is very low in calories. This will also cause you to start losing weight faster.

This should be your breakfast-

If you eat fried food or fast food every day. So change breakfast from today. Include nutritious foods in breakfast. These include fruits, oats, sprouted grains, nuts, etc. You will get nutrients from it and you will not gain weight.

Drink water like this-

Avoid the habit of drinking water immediately after a meal, this affects the digestive system. You drink water half an hour before a meal, then just an hour after your meal. Because after eating food the body starts digestion. In such cases, drinking water is harmful. Then drink enough water during the day to keep the body hydrated.

Avoid sugary foods, eat green vegetables-

If you eat sweets several times a day. So from today onwards, control the consumption of salty foods, because eating salt also increases weight. Eat green and leafy vegetables in the diet. Which is very beneficial for the body. It provides adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals.

Do this too

– Chew food and relax.

Eat as much as you need, don’t overeat.

Drink ginger, alcohol instead of milk in tea, you can drink green tea.

– Eat a high-fiber diet.

– Go for a walk and walk fast for at least half an hour.

Also do yoga-pranayama.

As long as most of the housework is done on foot.

Go up the stairs instead of the elevator, do your own thing.