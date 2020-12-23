starts this Sunday in three residences in the capital

Publication: Wednesday December 23 2020 20:21

The Community of Madrid will begin vaccination against the coronavirus this Sunday, December 27, starting with three residences in the region: Residencia Vallecas; Las Azaleas Residence, in Ciudad Lineal; and the Parque Almansa residence, in Moncloa Aravaca. Centers which have been selected “on the basis of their size and accessibility”.

As detailed by the Ministry of Health of Madrid, he will start vaccinating this Sunday with the first 1,200 doses he will receive on the same day. At these initial doses, 48,750 more will be added every Monday, starting December 28, for the next 12 weeks.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID Plan, Antonio Zapatero, and the Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, after the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council. Specifically, according to Zapatero, Madrid will receive 50 Pfizer vaccine trays each week, with 975 doses each.

Thus, from Monday, December 28, vaccination will be extended to detainees and staff of the rest of the socio-health centers in the region. Public Health has already trained 46 teams of nurses – each made up of two professionals – who will travel to the residences: 14 from primary care, two from the Madrid Social Care Agency (AMAS), 12 from the Red Cross and 18 from concerted and private socio-health centers.

Once the vaccination of the 651 social health centers in Madrid is completed, the ministry will begin to vaccinate health personnel -140,000 professionals, including those in hospitals and private clinics, starting with those on the front line against the coronavirus.

The vice-advisor also recalled that this vaccine requires the administration of two doses to be effective: a first and another at 21 days. For this reason, he said, “during the first weeks, half of the vaccines will be reserved” to be able to guarantee the second dose to patients who have already received the first.