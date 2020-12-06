state of alert, the monarchy and the judiciary

Madrid

Publication: Sunday, December 6, 2020 6:52 a.m.

The month of January began with a controversial investiture on the agreements concluded by the government and was followed by a controversial dialogue table between the executive and the Generalitat of Catalonia to normalize relations between the two institutions. One of the issues that then president Quim Torra wanted to raise was independence.

However, twelve months is a long way off, and what seemed like the biggest constitutional challenge was lurking in the background. The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has turned political advice upside down and 2020 will be remembered as the year it didn’t. The year in which the Constitution was taken to the extreme: the application of the state of alert, the debate on the legality of fiscal harmonization or, even, euthanasia.

The constitutionality of each of the government’s actions has been used as the main argument of the opposition. It is true that the situation made it necessary to seek new solutions within the legal framework, but is this true?

“There has been a kind of constitutionally perfect storm that has obviously stretched the seams of the Constitution more than ever before,” Ángel Rodríguez, professor of constitutional law at the University of Malaga, told LaSexta.

The pandemic, in the expert’s opinion, has had relevant “constitutional consequences”. “The need to adopt exceptional measures like the state of alarm for the first time, not to mention the precedent of the crisis of the controllers, which is not comparable, made it necessary to test how to activate these exceptional mechanisms”, he believes.

What had only been done once in 42 years of democracy, in 2020, had to be done three times. The state of alert was declared in March and twice in October, once for the Community of Madrid and another for the whole of the national territory. If in the first case it has already been discussed, both because of the seizure of power by the central government and because of the extreme limitation of fundamental rights to fight against the pandemic, during the second national alarm, it this is its duration.

The professor of constitutional law at the University of Seville, Ana Carmona, agrees: “The principle of the intervention says that it must be minimal, proportionate and appropriate. From this point of view, this six-month extension is the opposite. Now well, is that a constitutional problem? The legal subterfuge that there is no time limit like there is with the state of emergency has been exploited.

For Rodríguez, it is also excessive: “The government and Congress made a risky bet. Maybe the Constitution allows it? It is interpretable, but I do not find it desirable. The only reason for this extension is to avoid the political wear and tear of this parliamentary appearance and this is precisely the reason for exceptional states ”.

“Opposition strategy”

The debate on the constitutionality or not of the application of the state of alarm is on the table and it will only be when the maximum interpreter of the Magna Carta decides when it is known. However, in the language of the opposition, the term “unconstitutional” has penetrated to define each of the proposals of the coalition government: the Celaá law, the reform of the CGPJ, euthanasia or the tax harmonization proposal. on fortune.

“The political rhetoric has raised the decibel level of the accusations to a point that makes them ridiculous,” summarizes Verónica Fumanal, consultant and president of the Association for Political Communication (ACOP). “Within the political image, the most repeated literary resource in recent times is exaggeration. When something is said to be unconstitutional, accusations are brought that remain in no man’s land, it has happened before with same-sex marriage, ”he says.

According to the communications expert, these hyperboles are part of a strategy of “frontist opposition”: “It tries to delegitimize the government by accusing it of lack of constitutionality. In the long run, what they’re trying to do is reduce its credibility, ”she says.

Professor Rodríguez frames the existence of this polarization debate: “There is a drift that we are seeing in other European countries which takes advantage of these ingredients to settle. There is a gradual deterioration of constitutional democracy with the rise of populism. The polarization tends that more and more public opinion goes to extremes ”.

Ancient knowledge of Spanish politics

But this strategy, far from being new, is an old knowledge of Spanish politics. Not just since the days of Rajoy’s tough opposition to Zapatero with same-sex marriage, among other laws. Not even all the calls for unconstitutionality presented by the autonomous communities or the opposition.

“In the organic law of the Constitutional Court which was approved in 79 contained the previous appeal of unconstitutionality, which could be filed against organic laws after their approval in Congress and before their publication in force at the BOE”, explains Carmona.

This precept lasted only six years – it was eliminated in 1985 – since the opposition blocked the major projects, questioning their constitutionality. “What laws are not constitutional is not relevant. Our political culture is very contentious and anything that is not resolved at the level of political agreement is brought to the constitutional level,” he explains. he.

A serious example? That of the statute, according to Carmona: “It is approved by the electorate and it is validated with the main opposition party against it, which brings it before the Constitutional Court and a very serious crisis occurs”.

Back with the judiciary

On the other hand, the proposal to reform the electoral system of the judiciary in order to be able to elect part of its members by an absolute majority instead of a reinforced majority has stirred up the political debate because of its alleged unconstitutionality. The reform has been widely criticized both by the opposition and by judicial associations. Even Europe gave the government a slap, which crippled the process while waiting for the PP.

Here, both parties are entangled in the Constitution. The PP criticizes the executive of the coalition that its project does not adapt to the legal framework. The government, that the Conservatives refuse to make a pact.

“You have to distinguish between the plans, because different perspectives converge”, underlines the professor of the University of Seville. “The bill presented by the PSOE and United We Can to change majorities is of questionable constitutionality, although the second proposal, to limit the functions of the CGPJ, seems to me to have an acceptable legal logic,” he explains. he.

But the question changes when we talk about the duty to renew these constitutional bodies: “Of course, there is this duty but, if it is violated, how to demand it? Legally, how do you demand it?”, Declares Carmona .

From the prism of political communication, the question changes: “What emphasizes the Constitution is when the literal nature of what it says is not followed,” says Fumanal. “As for example, with the renewal of the CGPJ or the Mediator, or even the RTVE.”

The inviolability of the king

The scandals sparked by the information that the King Emeritus supposedly held millions of euros of dubious origin in opaque tax haven accounts have also fueled the debate on the figure of the king and, more specifically, on the inviolability that the Constitution entails.

Although Juan Carlos I is currently retired from political life and residing indefinitely in Abu Dhabi, he is more present than ever in Spain. Also the debate over the total immunity of the court during his reign and the afforestation that he continues to enjoy, despite the fact that he is no longer part of the royal family.

“Inviolability under reign is a historical tradition that contemporary Constitutions bring together where there is a monarchy”, underlines Carmona. “There is open debate and restricting inviolability by adjusting it to its public dimension would be very healthy in public terms.”

“The problem that we had in our country is not so much the inviolability of the king, as that of the king emeritus. The Constitution has to be interpreted, I think it can be done, in that when the king ceases to ‘being, he also loses inviolability, for possible crimes committed during the time he reigned, ”Rodríguez said.

“If there was a crime committed during his reign that is later discovered, in the case of the King Emeritus, I understand that inviolability would not reach that much. This is the case with Trump: his possible crimes will be judged from January 21, “said the professor.

Deterioration of constitutional values

The text of the Constitution itself is not in question, but its political use may erode the values ​​with which it was written.

“With that you have to worry. Part of society takes them for granted and maybe we should insist on them. Democracy has to be able to deal with them,” Rodríguez says. “The Constitution cannot be thrown at each other’s heads because it is fragile and is gradually deteriorating,” he warns.

The hyperbole strategy brings a lot of political benefits in the short term, but it is unclear whether this erosion will work in the long term. “It is too early to know that citizens will assume the grotesque within the framework of political life”, concludes Fumanal.