statue of Christ in Brazil: Brazil builds another statue of Christ known as the Protective Christ: Jesus Christ carved greater than Christ the Redeemer

Another giant statue of Jesus Christ is being built in Brazil to fight the Corona outbreak. This new statue will be even taller than Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. Every year, millions of people from all over the world visit the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. One of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the statue stands at a height of 30 meters. It is considered the identity of Rio de Janeiro.

The new statue was named “ Christ the Protector ”

The new statue under construction has been named “Christ the Protector”. It is under construction in Encantado, Brazil. It is said that this statue is being built to promote religious faith and tourism in the city. When completed, this statue will stand approximately 43 meters high. Who will benefit from tourism in the city.

Under construction at a cost of $ 350,000

This project is run by an organization called Friends of Christ. The total cost is estimated to be at least $ 350,000. Much of the fund for this project is made up of cash donations. Funds are also received from outside countries to build this statue. Once built, the statue will be 15 meters taller than the Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro.

This statue is a global symbol of Christianity

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is considered a universal symbol of Christianity. This statue is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. It is also one of the most popular tourist attractions in Brazil. What millions of people reach to see. It also stimulates the tourism industry in the city of Rio de Janeiro.