Status of Indian Cross Border Transport Service of Nepal: Nepal decided to restore cross border transport with India

Kathmandu

Nepal decided to restore cross-border transport with India on Thursday after cases of infection with the corona virus fell dramatically. Khaga Raj Baral, secretary of the Nepal Kovid-19 Crisis Management Center (CCMC), said the decision was taken during the meeting of the center at the Prime Minister’s office in Sinhabar.

Passengers will have to show the negative Kovid report

Baral said that at the CCMC meeting, it was decided to recommend to Cabinet to restore cross-border transport between Nepal and India through 12 routes. However, passengers traveling on these overland routes must follow corona virus regulations and a negative PCR test report is displayed and this test is performed 72 hours before travel.

Transport service was suspended by Nepal last year

Nepal suspended travel along the border with India in March last year to prevent the spread of the corona virus. India and Nepal have an open border 1,800 km long and 37 entry roads (motorable).

Corona patients decline in Nepal

Meanwhile, Nepal’s health ministry said the number of infected Kovid-19s in the country had risen to 275,625 with 107 new cases to come. So far, 3,015 have been killed due to the disease in the country. Currently, 1,000 patients are on treatment and 271,610 have recovered.