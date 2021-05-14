STD figures in Spain are already higher than in heroin years

Madrid

Publication: Friday, May 14, 2021 6:05 AM

It can happen when you least expect it: Every day you go to the bathroom and you notice an itchy rash. A different sting, which shouldn’t happen. Hours pass and it continues there. So you decide to go to the doctor. The result is clear: you have contracted an STD – a sexually transmitted disease.

This is not anecdotal. Every day this happens to hundreds of Spaniards. Gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis and even the human papillomavirus have become the other pandemic, which no one is talking about during the COVID-19 era. And that will be the next to come, experts predict.

But the numbers are to be feared: STDs are back in the heroin years numbers. With the latest data in hand – pertaining to the year 2018, but revised in May 2020 – Spain has exponentially multiplied its incidence. The solution is simple: the condom, although it has faded into the collective memory since the Put it on, put it on.

Every day a million infected

Who can have an STI in Spain? Any. To understand it, just look first at this change in terminology. Now they are called sexually transmitted infections, not diseases, following a WHO proposal to take into account that there are times when these conditions are asymptomatic.

Every day, a million people around the world contract a sexually transmitted infection, according to the same health organization.

Every day, one million people around the world contract a sexually transmitted infection

These are terms that were difficult to understand, but with this pandemic ravaging and disrupting our lives, no one is surprised that we are talking about incidence, cases, trends. And, for example, gonorrhea rose from 4,599 cases in 1995 (an incidence of 11.69) to more than eleven thousand infected in 2018 (24.16), according to the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network.

But it is not the only one nor the bloodiest. Syphilis, for example, has increased from a thousand cases and an incidence per 100,000 people from 2.57 in 1995 to more than five thousand infected and a rate of 10.87 in 2018. Data on chlamydia and its sub -types They have only been followed for a few years, although the trend is increasing.

8 out of 10 people worldwide are infected with HPV

While there is one worrying infection, because of ignorance, because of the numbers, and because of all that it involves, it is the human papillomavirus (HPV). It is the most common: it affects 80% of the sexually active population, men and women equally, in the world, according to WHO figures. In addition, each year, approximately 45,300 new cases of cancer are found in parts of the body where the human papillomavirus (HPV) is frequently detected. HPV is the cause of around 35,900 of these cancers.

A generational problem?

Depending on the infection we are talking about, the most common is that most infections occur between the ages of 24 and 35. The majority age group for gonorrhea is 25 to 34 years; that of syphilis, that of 25-44 year olds; For common chlamydia, on the other hand, it is that of children under 25 years old. And most often, with the exception of the almost purely female “chlamydia trachomatis”, men are infected.

And everything would be preventable with a simple condom – male or female.

Without mortality there is no consciousness

The increase in sexually transmitted infections is linked to the evolution of sexuality in our society. How to conceive of sex and, most importantly, who to have sex with. Not to mention, of course, responsibility.

“The problem with many of them is that they are asymptomatic and the infection progresses. We need to ask those people who have had risky practices, with anonymous or occasional people, to get closer to the health system. so that they can make the diagnosis “, explains Asunción Díaz, doctor, doctor of the Complutense University of Madrid and researcher at the National Center of Epidemiology, dependent on the Carlos III Institute of Health, in conversation with LaSexta.

From HIV retrovirals, fear of STIs begins to fade

Part of the change in trend is attributed to the fact that, precisely, in AD 95, retroviral treatments for HIV, the great fatal sexually transmitted disease, began. “From that point on, the vision changes, because it is no longer a fatal disease as it was at the beginning. Behaviors and loss of fear of HIV vary in themselves. It is not something special. in Spain, this has also been observed by the countries of Europe before, ”comments the scientist.

For health, it is “the challenge that awaits us”

The vision is similar to that given by the Ministry of Health, when this channel consults it. “The epidemics of sexually transmitted infections have accompanied us throughout history but there are periods, those which follow social and economic crises, in which these infections increase”, explains a spokesperson for this channel.

“The periods following the two European world wars in the twentieth century, the period lived in Spain after the end of dictatorship and the arrival of democracy, or the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Soviet Union in the 1990s into the 20th century were associated with an increase in risky behavior for contracting sexually transmitted infections and HIV, ”Health continues.

There are periods, those following social and economic crises, when these infections increase.

Thus, “we must anticipate the period following the COVID-19 pandemic to anticipate public health responses to the challenges that await us”. The Roaring Twenties, which some foresee.

No viral campaigns, no more cases

The truth is, there is no need to be alarmed. All of these diseases are treated with antibiotics. Although there may be “repetition,” says Asunción Díaz. “That means you can catch up with them in a few months: they leave no immunity.”

The upward trend in STIs is of course multifactorial. “On the one hand, less information and / or knowledge, thinking that these infections are a thing of the past, without attributing their importance (in terms of their side effects, they can be infertility, inflammatory disease pelvic, ectopic pregnancy in the case of women, epididymitis and chronic prostatitis in men; some of these can cause congenital infections – such as congenital syphilis – when they occur in pregnant women) ”, explains Díaz.

The increase in these infections is multifactorial

But what is the reason that since the new millennium they have only grown wildly? The ministry itself recognizes “the undeniable upward trend of recent years, particularly marked since 2005.” Social awareness and, of course, education.

The great successes of awareness campaigns are on the retina of all Spanish citizens. From the above Put it on, put it on the most recent Only with a condom, only with koko, among those that remain in the collective memory. We now remember that they were a great success – health and social -, but at the time the marimorena was armed, as recalled by the health sources consulted.

The “ put it on, put it on ” would scandalize some industries today, as it did in the 90s

It was the time when mass communication, aimed at any audience, was on television. The place was revolutionary, but not because it showed anything strange, but rather revolutionary. Something a lot of parents didn’t like to see: sex education classes for their kids. Echoes of that are ringing out today, with political parties like Vox demanding the so-called parental pin to allegedly protect their children from a supposed doctrine about classroom sex.

The behavior was then similar to that which is suspected today, in certain sectors and in the public debate. Thirty years ago, with the Put it on, the anger was rampant. Letters have been written to the editor, opinion pieces, lawsuits, and even judges have had to take a stand on its legality.

The power of sex education

“There is no sex education. We are getting worse and worse, ”says Celia Blanco, journalist and voice of sexual disclosure spaces on the air for years, on the other end of the phone, in front of“ Contigo Inside ”. “We don’t talk about sex for things like that: we are capable of not vaccinating children [en el caso del VPH en nuestro país, sólo se incluye la vacuna a las niñas en una infección con transmisión anal. En Australia, por ejemplo, se comenzó a vacunar a ambos sexos hace 20 años y se da el VPH por erradicado] so as not to even consider bisexuality, ”he says.

There is no sex education. We’re getting worse and worse

Blanco goes further: “Our conception of sex is very limited, it is very established that it is in a sense. And also with sexual health. There are certain established parameters, heterocisnormativity, and that leads us to confuse things several times. population without vaccination, ”he laments.

“These are very serious diseases to which we do not give enough importance simply because we are unable to think that another sexuality is possible”, underlines the journalist. “Not admitting that we are free in sex is killing so many people. Ask any doctor: it makes demons take them away.

The cost of prevention versus treatment

Not only because of the human cost, but also because of the economic cost: now that we know the price of a vaccine and a treatment, to ignore the time and money saved in prevention is to turn a blind eye to the evidence.

For this reason, Blanco feels that “we don’t give her the importance that she has”. “We should take the bull by the horns: HPV, for example, is the most common disease on the planet. How not to have female condoms in pharmacies, for example!” He laments. “Take the test: in 2 out of 3 pharmacies, there are no prophylactic measures for women.”

HPV is the most common disease on the planet

It is the regression in matters of sexuality. “Education is essential, but what they want is that we don’t know. But with sex, there are so many problems that they prefer not to know, ”explains the journalist.

Make viruses viral

Nowadays, in Spain, campaigns are still carried out periodically. Of course, primarily intended for HIV. “STIs have been left out a bit, because they are curable diseases, which have had an impact other than HIV (which continues without treatment, although one has one that controls the viral load but continues with it. her whole life) “, slides Asunción Díaz, from the National Epidemiology Center.

Even though it’s time for COVID-19, “there are other infections to watch out for”

“Either way, the focus hasn’t been so much on these diseases. There have been campaigns targeting specific populations (men who have sex with men) and for a while they ceased to be featured in mainstream media: they switched to other dissemination such as posters. or social networks ”, analyzes the scientist. “Sometimes it’s hard to see the most suitable channel.”

Perhaps most importantly, talking about viruses goes viral, redundant as it sounds. As long as it is time for COVID-19, “there are other infections to watch out for.” “Prevention and early diagnosis are important. Without any stigma, but take care of yourself, take care of your health, your overall health including sexual health. And that of your partner.”