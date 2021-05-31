SteelSeries Arctis 3 PS5 / PS4 gaming headset – Old Sport Republic

Bargain French Days 2021: SteelSeries Arctis 3 PS5 / PS4 gaming headset Posted on May 31st, 2021 at 8:13 am Boulanger flatters gamers with this attractive reduction to the SteelSeries Arctis 3, a 7.1 headset that combines comfort and performance. If you are looking for a gaming headset for your next-gen console or your good old PS4, Boulanger has quite an interesting offer on this model from the Arctis 7.1 range. A unique opportunity to invest in a quality helmet for less than € 60. A great price for the built-in features! Buy SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset for € 59.99 instead of € 69.99

A 7.1 headset at an affordable price

The Arctis 3 has a structure made up of two arches, one flexible and one solid, in order to ensure the best possible comfort while ensuring high resistance. Two headphones including two 40 mm neodymium speakers are integrated for 7.1 emulated sound. SteelSeries thought of putting a Jack 3.5. The microphone is Discord certified to communicate with your teammates and has an ambient noise reduction system to deliver your voice clearly and without interference. French Days: Don’t miss any offer of the event By jameson30, Marketing jeuxvideo.com MP