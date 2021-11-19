steve-mccurry:-“we-thought-afghanistan-was-on-track”

Photographer Steve McCurry (Philadelphia, United States, 71 years) has photographed people of all kinds of ethnic groups practically all over the world, with their recognizable images of bright, saturated colors. McCurry has been in Madrid to present an exhibition that summarizes his career, spanning more than four decades, and among the hundred photographs that can be seen in the Madrid College of Architects (COAM), until 13 February 2022, stands out, of course, the portrait he made of a frightened Afghan girl, in 1984, in a refugee camp in Peshawar (Pakistan ). The huge green eyes of Sharbat Gula, who was the iconic cover of National Geographic in June 1985 , already foreshadowed that his life was not going to be easy at all.

That image made a photographer famous who since 1979, shortly before the invasion of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union, he was traveling with his camera to the Afghan territory, where he has been more than 30 times. The portrait of Sharbat Gula was linked to McCurry as, a few years ago, it happened with the discovery that in some of his photographs he removed elements to make them rounder. He knows that wherever he goes they can ask him about these two matters.

Smiling, cordial, McCurry makes indications to one of the photographers who portray him after the press conference, held on 17 of November. “There is more light here, my head can appear between those two images. It is very dark in there, ”he says of the space occupied by the exhibition, titled Icons, that he purposely does not keep a pre-established order. Except for the initial portrait gallery, the rest of the snapshots include landscapes, the effects of earthquakes, markets in Southeast Asia, nomads, Buddhist monks, people with animals and many children, all in large format.

Of the portraits he has made in India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Japan, Cuba … he points out that, most of the time, they were people he met on the street. “They caught my attention and I asked permission to take a photo of them. Faces tell stories ”. Sharbat Gula’s is known: an Afghan refugee camp in Pakistan, a cold November morning, a girl from 12 years, less than a dozen shots in a few minutes, before she got up and ran, and a graphic editor who liked a picture better than her. little girl covered her face. The chosen photo went around the world when social networks did not yet exist, nor Instagram, where McCurry has 3.2 million followers and 1. 475 Hanging photos, above all, of “conflicts, ancient traditions and culture”, he explains in his account.

“I am grateful for the value that this image achieved . I think it was beneficial for Afghanistan because it helped people to think about the resilience of the Afghan people, “he adds. The photographer also assures that the portrayed woman praised that image, known forever as The Afghan girl , and today she only hopes “that she and her family are safe.” From Sharbat he learned almost seven years ago that he had three daughters and was a widow.

The famous photo ‘The Afghan girl ‘, taken by McCurry in 1983 to Sharbat Gula and made the cover of’ National Geographic ‘. Steve McCurry

Almost four decades after that moment, the Asian country is in the hands of the Taliban. “For women it is very difficult now. Everyone is horrified because we thought Afghanistan was meant for children to get an education, to have a better life, but it is not. You see other countries, like mine, and there is freedom, but it is sad that in Afghanistan it does not happen. And it is not known what will happen in the future ”. Among the many photos of Afghanistan that houses the exhibition, there is a devastating one: that of a boy from 15 years that he uses the trunk of a scrapped and burned car to spread a cloth with oranges to sell them. His gaze is that of someone who knows that each day is a battle to survive that is unknown how it will end.

In the presentation, McCurry explained how his interest in photography began. “Since I was years I really wanted to travel, about everything caught my attention India ”. As he studied filmmaking in college, there was a time when he considered being a movie director. “But I did not have the means to do so, on the other hand, photography is a lonely profession, it allows you to go alone to many places.” One of his reference phrases is that “traveling and exploring different cultures” gives him “great joy and energy.” Precisely in India he took another well-known image, that of a tailor with water around his neck from an overflowing river who is holding an old sewing machine on his head, but who smiles when he knows that he was being photographed.

Image taken by McCurry in Rajasthan (India), in 1983. Steve McCurry

Witness with his chamber of many conflicts, Cambodia, Lebanon, Iraq, the former Yugoslavia … with numerous books published since 1985, McCurry considers that there was a moment in his career, “more than 20 years ”, in which he decided to approach“ increasingly personal stories ”. “I do my assignments, I follow my curiosity, my ideas,” adds this author from the mythical Magnum agency, about which he becomes more serious when he talks. “When I joined it was like a big family, I admired the Cartier-Bresson agency, Capa… they were other times. But I don’t remember when was the last time Magnum commissioned me to do a job. ” Looking back, he thinks it was because of the Velvet Revolution, which ended the communist yoke in Czechoslovakia in 1989.

It is even more sparing when it is remembered when in 2016 it was revealed that he had manipulated several of his images, from which he had deleted objects or people who bothered him for his composition. More than one of them dropped a myth and McCurry defended himself with the argument that he is not a photojournalist, “but a storyteller” and that he took his images “with an aesthetic sense.” Did this controversy change your way of working? At the press conference he replied with a monosyllable: “No.” Later, while commenting on his photos, he wanted to add something else: “Thanks for bringing up that topic, but, look, we all make mistakes. Surely you too ”, he tells the journalist.

At the end of the tour of Icons , a video in which the photographer dismisses the visitor key account of how he exercises his trade: “You do not have to waste time preparing before going to a site, or on the ground. You have to be very direct and take pictures without stopping. ”