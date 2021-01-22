STIHL Espaa, Great Place to Work certified

The Spanish subsidiary of the STIHL Group, world leader in forestry and garden machinery, has obtained the GREAT PLACE TO WORK certificate, awarded by the consulting firm Great Place to Work, leader in the identification and certification of Excellent Workplaces .

After a diagnosis of the organizational environment, which included a global employee questionnaire, the company obtained this certification which accredits it as “an organization with a culture of great trust, capable of attracting and retaining talent”, according to the consultancy firm Great Place à Travail.

More specifically, the survey results reveal the particular assessment that its professionals make of the work environment, facilities and job stability, among others.

For Bernhard Iber, Director of STIHL Spain, “this certification is a source of pride for us as a family business, a pride that, in view of the results, we share with our employees. This distinction only marks the way we continue to work together to achieve excellence ”.

The Great Place to Work Certificate is the most prestigious national and international recognition in the field of people management and business strategy, awarded annually to the best employers in the world.

In addition to taking care of its employees in such a complicated year, STIHL has also opted for a proactive strategy for its customers and distributors, reviewing its processes to support them in their needs during the worst months of the pandemic. While the competition bet on a defensive strategy, STIHL continued to bet on projects for the future, such as its introduction into digital commerce or the introduction to the market of new models of battery and gasoline machines, which has helped to end the year with record turnover – also in the Spanish subsidiary – and zero closures in more than 60,000 STIHL specialist stores around the world.

