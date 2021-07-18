Still haven’t explored the HR Innovation Summit agenda? Check out the themes we’ll be covering in the New Reality Featured Event

A few days ago we entered summer. A summer that will be great for resting, recharging your batteries and coming back stronger than ever in September, after an intense, very intense first part of 2021. We will have to prepare for a quick and rapid comeback, beset by new challenges, trends and also difficulties that will force us to reinvent ourselves and do our best to ensure the achievement of the goals we set for ourselves six months ago. .

But, in addition, at the turn of summer comes the fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit. The benchmark event for the HR sector at national and international level returns on September 23 with more force than ever and with the best panel of speakers in its history to help professionals in the sector, leaders in people and business management. , to fight against all the challenges posed by the second half of 2021.

But what content will be covered at the HR Innovation Summit 2021? In this very special edition of the congress, the first of a face-to-face nature and of this magnitude in the HR sector after the pandemic, the topics will be divided into three blocks, all priority – or at least that’s as it should be – for the directors. of human resources and business leaders. And we’ll talk about technology and innovation, employee well-being and care and, finally, everything the future will bring us.

New technologies and the ability (the need) to innovate have become major trends in the people management industry. Tools such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, automation or Big Data have already been integrated into HR as key elements of human resources management. For this reason, the HR Innovation Summit couldn’t miss the treatment of all these technologies now that we are at the peak of digital transformation.

But beyond strange virtual tools, robots or machines that are still difficult for many to understand, we will talk about aspects that affect the daily workforce in companies: the importance of resilience in this era. post-pandemic or health, all levels (physical, mental, financial …). And it is that new technologies also allow us to take care of the people who make up our teams and, therefore, at the HR Innovation Summit we will have a large space for all of this. Ultimately, HR tries to make life easier for workers and, therefore, to ensure that they stay on track with the purpose of our business.

How do machines help us achieve this? We will find out in this first block from the hand of experts such as Neil Harbisson, the first human cyborg who will show us how technology came to make our lives easier and not to replace us, or Pau García Milá, a tech entrepreneur. and innovation. specialist who will leave you speechless.

2. Employee’s travel | #LOVEmyCompany

We will come to talk about robots, machines, AI … but love remains one of the main bases of any human team management. We are not talking about platonic love towards a partner, towards a mother or a father; for nothing. It’s a different love. A love that has more to do with the engagement, with the purpose of company and the person than with a crush on a movie. This is where people management leaders should be focusing. They have to start doing it now, because time is running out.

Por ello, en esta cuarta edición del HR Innovation Summit, hablaremos mucho de ese amor recíproco entre empleado y empresa que es la clave del éxito en estos momentos, pues un empleado feliz es mucho más productivo y, además, permanecerá muchos más años en nuestra company. For this reason, the corporate culture is presented with a fundamental aspect in the management of human resources. Employees alone are no longer worth a good salary to choose or stay in a company. Far from it all, the candidates are starting to question the policies of equality, diversity and sustainable development. Employees appreciate the motivation, the leadership style and the ability to keep growing, to keep learning. For this reason, the corporate culture will be the protagonist of the congress.

We will discuss all of this with experts of the stature of Bisila Bokoko, a prominent woman where they exist. Bisila was executive director of the Spain-United States Chamber of Commerce … yes, a real leader in the “States”! In addition, she knows and promotes a lot everything related to female leadership and the empowerment of young people as a sign of change, evolution, necessary progress towards an egalitarian society. Journalist Teresa Viejo, Pilar Rojas (Repsol), Elisabeth Guitart (Merck) or Enrique Sánchez (The Adecco Group) are among the confirmed speakers of this block. And beware, do not miss the dialogue between Raquel Roca and Ibai Martínez on the coexistence of different generations in the world of work … spectacular!

3. Trends | #The future is now

And, of course, the future will also be very protagonist in the HR Innovation Summit 2021. The final touch of the congress will be a block full of emotions. And is that playing guessing the future, guessing what will happen in the future in the short and medium term is very, very fun. The idea is to highlight the trends and the right approach to the future that companies must adopt in a world of work that is rebuilding and reinventing itself.

Here, trends such as sustainability, the fight against climate change or new modes of relationship between the company and the employee, as well as these new ways of working which are protagonists of the present, will be the common thread of this third event block. .

Here we will have nothing less than a person who has advised the United States government on sustainability … Whaaaaattt ?? !! Yes, as they see fit; We will have Juan Verde, sustainable economy advisor to the US government and companies such as Google, Cisco or Banco Santander, to talk to us about all things sustainability and how companies can have a positive environmental impact. through their management of resources and people.

Diego Martínez (HPE), Marije Scholma (Nationale-Nederlanden), Marta Fuentes (Santalucía) and Andrés Ortega (Experian) will discuss new ways of working and interacting during a panel discussion moderated by Mireia Ranera d’Incipy. To top it off, you can’t miss Pilar Llácer’s talk on the future of work and talent. Where are we going?

A congress that counts, one more year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cabify, Cigna, Hastee, Infojobs, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Sodexo as Silver Sponsors. As a Bronze Sponsor, the congress benefits from the support of Íncipy, Nawaiam and Vertis. BMW Madrid is the official vehicle of an event that also benefits from the collaboration of companies such as Selecta, Frutality or Barón de Salamanca, among others. Coonic is the event agency and Eventelling is the official technology provider.

