Stocken Capital rewards three companies by digitizing their business management

Stocken Capital, a business management platform for the digitalization of companies through the use of Blockchain technology, and NWC10Lab, the first innovation laboratory specializing in Blockchain technology in our country, launch the II edition of the competition ” Digitization Tokenized Companies ”.

It is an initiative focused on promoting technological transformation and serving as an example of the digitization of companies in the current context, in which it seeks to optimize processes, improve competitiveness and offer added value. . For example, in SMEs whose telematic government is very informal and often unprofessional, losing the advantages brought by technological transformation.

The winners will benefit from free entry to the Stocken Capital platform (registration valued at € 6,000 and € 10,000), through which they will have access to the digitization of their business and to all of the platform’s services that will allow them to making decisions, improving efficiency in its internal processes and having greater visibility and transferability of actions to its partners.

Likewise, the costs of updates and maintenance for the first year (1000 €) will be free as part of this price, as well as free advice in finance / law by the Stocken Capital team.

“This competition aims to assess the capacity of companies, not necessarily related to technology, that can benefit from the digitization offered by Stocken Capital. In the first edition, around 100 companies were registered, 25% of which were Latin American, ”explains Rafel del Castillo, CEO of Stocken Capital.

This new edition will have as a jury recognized professionals from the legal field, entrepreneurship / startups and blockchain, members of companies such as Bit2me and personalities such as Alfonso Martnez-Echevarra and Garca de Dueas, professor of commercial law. and Dean of the Faculty of Law. from CEU San Pablo University, Jos Luis Cceres, CEO of NWC10Lab and Antonio Mele, CTO and co-founder of Nucoro and author of Django 3 byexample, among others.

Although the sectors most interested in the digitization of shares by tokenization have been real estate, venture capital, energy and luxury goods, the competition is open to all sectors, regardless of geographic location.

Registrations are open until September 16 and can be done on this link where you can see the competition rules. The winners will be announced on September 20.

Stocken Capital provides companies with multiple functionalities and telematics tools such as:

Digitization and transmission of the shares of a new or pre-existing company Official website of the company having the platform within the meaning of the law on capital companies Electronic management of the register of partners Compliance with PBC regulations (Prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism) for all partners Management of capital increases (new or pre-existing partners) New communication and interaction channels for foreign and Spanish investors: tools for preparing for general meetings, telematic convening of general meetings via the platform , telematic vote in general meeting Distribution of dividends to partners via the platform Immutable recording of transactions on the public Blockchain that can be used as proof

