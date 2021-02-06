Stonehenge Tombs: Beaker Tomb near Stonehenge and Bronze Age Tools Found: Beaker Period Tomb near Mysterious Stonehenge Stones

Archaeologists have knocked on the door of ancient history when excavating the new road tunnel near Britain’s famous and mysterious Stonehenge. Bronze Age tombs, Neolithic pottery, and ‘C’ shaped enclosures found here may be signs of an industrial area in history. Among these, a very interesting find is a unique shawl tool that may be part of a 4000 year old tomb. The greatest hope has been to uncover the mystery of who created the figure of Stonehenge. To this day, it remains a wonder to the world.

The secret of Stonehenge will open?

Stonehenge is believed to have been erected 5,000 years ago and 500 years later the beakers came from Britain. Early finds found Bronze Age graves here and two Beaker-era burial pits. Many of these things were found here by archaeologists, with the help of which the ancient way of life can be known. He hopes to know his origins, including the period before and after Stonehenge. Wessex Archeology is carrying out excavations before the tunnel is built in 2023 to ensure that no antiques are damaged during the construction work. (Photo: Wessex Archeology)

So strange is this discovery

Stonehenge consultant archivist Matt Leevers says a lot has been found here. He told the Guardian: “The testimonies of people who have lived here for centuries mark the daily life and death of people, important things…”. Neolithic artifacts have also been found here which also have earthenware pots and red deer horns. They may have belonged to the same people who created Stonehenge, but there is no evidence of this. Two mass graves were also found here, one of which is that of an adult and the other of a child. Due to their simplicity, they are considered “strange” because they were decorated during the time of the beaker. Experts say it can show the simplicity of the person buried.

Bronze Age Marks

C-shaped pits were found on the south side, which may have been used, this is not yet understood. Leavers told The Guardian it was a strange pattern. However, it is clear that it dates from the Bronze Age as almost a complete bronze vase was found in a pit. There are burn marks in the pits, which is believed to be industrial work. It can be associated with metals, leather, crops or utensils.