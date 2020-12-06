Storm ‘Dora’ keeps 14 communities on alert against the risk of heavy rains and snow and high winds

Posted: Sunday December 6 2020 11:40

This Sunday, the effects of the storm “ Dora ” located in the vicinity of the British Isles will continue to cause strong winds over the entire Cantabrian coast, which will be on orange alert, as well as in the Picos de Europa and Pyrenees area. Aragonese, due to snowy sources, according to the website of the National Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Winds will be force seven to eight, although they will begin to subside in the afternoon. Regarding the snow in the Picos de Euroa area, snowfall is expected to leave more than 30 centimeters thick, between 700 and 900 meters. In Aagón, in the Alto Gállego region, the accumulation will be 20 centimeters above 800 meters.

The yellow signs of the Aemet are limited to the Balearic Islands, also by strong coastal winds, force 7 and those of three meters, as well as the north coast of Alicante and the coast of Almería. The south coast of Tarragona is also under yellow alert due to northwesterly winds with gusts of up to 80 kilometers.

The central system, in Ávila and Segovia, is also on yellow alert due to low temperatures, as it can reach six degrees below zero. The Iberian mountain range, Navarre, the Lleida Pyrenees region and the Aran Valley are also affected by snowfall.