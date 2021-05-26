Story, Gameplay … Capcom is still unveiling new features – Old Sport Republic

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Game News: Story, Gameplay … Capcom Reveals More New Features Posted on 5/26/2021 at 5:05 PM During its traditional monthly Monster Hunter event, Capcom announced more details about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of the Grounds judge. He provided small details about the story and revealed two new features for the gameplay. Today was the Monster Hunter Digital Event, a monthly meeting of Capcom to talk about the Monster Hunter franchise. As last month, the event was dedicated to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Rise, and for the first time there was an opportunity to reveal a new trailer. We discover the appearance of “rays of anger,” pillars of light that infuriate the surrounding monsters while dozens of Rathalos disappear at the same time. In addition, a character from Monster Hunter Stories returns in this second work: It is Avinia who helps the player as a combat partner. Two new gameplay features in particular were highlighted. First, Capcom introduced an egg system: it’s simply a matter of retrieving them from monster caves and bringing them back to a stable to be able to hatch. Rare monster nests can appear in which rare species grow. The rarer a monstie is, the more powerful the genes it carries. Then the publisher introduced a system called the Rite of Transmission, with which genes can be exchanged between species: “Monsties can then unlock unique abilities.” Each monstie is characterized by a set of 9 genes, each consisting of an element (fire, water, lightning …) and a type (speed, technique or power). Through this rite of transmission it is therefore possible for a monstia, whose natural element is water, to learn fire techniques and vice versa. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is an RPG developed by Capcom. It is planned for July 9, 2021 on Nintendo Switch in physical and dematerialized versions and on PC (Steam). Source: Monster Hunter About Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – By Charlanmhg, writing by jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter