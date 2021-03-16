Story of the victim of a Franco regime that persecuted the entire Barriopedro family

Madrid

Tuesday March 16, 2021

María Barriopedro finally received the remains of her brother Jesús, murdered and shot by Franco’s troops in 1940, once the war was over, when he had just entered his twenties. The Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory carried out in October 2020 the relevant exhumation work in tomb number 3 in the cemetery of Guadalajara. There they found the remains of the victim with a series of objects: several buttons, traces of a belt and a plastic plate with the initials “JB”. While this badge had already given hints that it could be Jesus, it took a DNA test, crossed with a sample of his sister, to confirm his identification.

Today, five months later, it has finally been possible to celebrate the delivery of the remains of Jesus and the objects saved during the exhumation. The event took place discreetly at the entrance to the Cabanillas del Campo cemetery, and a 95-year-old emotional María, who came out for the first time since the childbirth derived from the coronavirus pandemic, was present to bury his brother in the Barriopedro. family grave: “If his brother Luis, with whom we are going to bury him, could lift his head and see that his remains were together, he would not stand the emotion.”

It was the result of finding and identifying another victim of the fascist regime that was not easy. Although the official Guadalajara cemetery register books indicated that the body was in tomb number 2, the first scientific tests confirmed that Jesus was not there, but rather in tomb number 3, where he was. thrown with two other men. A similar case, as they consider from the ARMH, to that of Timoteo Mendieta; case which, on the other hand, has helped a lot in this history of memory repair. This is what Violeta, the great niece of María, believes, who has been fighting for the recovery of Jesus’ remains since she learned the facts. “Ascensión Mendieta made things very easy. It was all thanks to her,” he told LaSexta.

Because yes, it was Ascensión, tireless fighter for Spanish historical memory, the woman who paved the way for the exhumations of the victims of Franco’s repression in the cemetery of Guadalajara in search of her father. A search that ended in May 2017 – two years before Ascensión’s death – when it was discovered that Timoteo, contrary to what the record book indicated, was not in tomb number 2, but in number 1. And a María also wanted to join this path, which on the way at 96 years old has only one wish: “Now we just need to see the remains of my father, who also was murdered after my brother and we were never able to get them back. ” Because the Barriopedro was by no means an easy life.

A family marked by Francoism

“It’s a family tragedy for several generations,” laments Violeta, who acknowledges that the whole process has turned out to be a “roller coaster” of emotions for Maria: “There are times when she remembers her. brother and weeps bitterly, and another in which she’s glad she got him back, but very sad because she didn’t want to see him like that. I would have preferred to see him with his children, his wife, his grandchildren … “. Jesus, like many other” dissatisfied “with the Franco regime, fled Spain at the end of the war. He He was only 23 at the time, but he had already lived through the horrors of the competition, making it across the Pyrenees to take refuge in France while in Spain the post-war miseries began to emerge.

But his departure did not last long. “Fascists from his city went to look for him, and when they could not find him, they imprisoned his mother to put pressure on him”, explains the memorialist collective. When Jesus found out what had happened, he returned to the country to surrender to the Francoists in order to free his mother. The regime murdered him on February 24, 1940, throwing his body into the mass grave in the cemetery of Guadalajara. But the family tragedy did not end there. After Jesus’ death, his father was killed and his mother was not released. She was detained for 12 years, they say, and later she was exiled to Valencia for three more. And Maria, who was only 14 at the time, was detained for a few hours “during which they claimed they were going to kill her too.” After shaving her hair and spraying oil on her body, they released her.

“Almost everyone had to flee to France”, explains Violeta, giving rise to another similar event that her family experienced: “They also killed two children of one of my grandfather’s sisters, returning from Spain. in France. corpses because if they crossed the border they would be detained. My grandfather and his granddaughter had to leave. However, she claims to feel ‘proud’ of the way her family came out ahead and rejoices in having been able to collaborate in the dignity of the memory of Jesus; a story which, as she admits, l ‘left’ in shock ‘from the start: “My family never talked about it, and my grandfather never said anything about it. Whenever they asked him why he was in prison, he answered question new thing, or he said, “You better not know that” “.

Oddly enough, Violeta was able to start this search from a photo on social media: “Almost six years ago a friend tagged me on a photo and said, ‘Hey, Violeta, are you looking for them? relatives of a man who has the same It was when they were looking for Timoteo Mendieta, and the ARMH was making a social media call looking for the relatives of other people who might be in that tomb number 2. “Violet remembers that when she saw the surnames, she immediately thought that this person must have a relationship with her grandfather: “I immediately contacted the ARMH and immediately started looking for answers because I didn’t know anything about anything. ” Yes, his relatives knew it.

They were terrified, they had a really bad time and it was a way to protect the new generations “

“My great aunt and my grandfather had gone to Guadalajara prison to visit (Jesus) when they were little, and they saw that he had gone by truck to the wall of the cemetery where they had him. have shot. They more or less knew where he had fallen, but no one said anything. “Violeta believes that they had not spoken so far out of fear:” They were terrified, they had a very bad time. It was a way to protect the new generations. “For this reason, when she learned of the conclusion of the association, she hesitated for a few moments to say to Maria:” I called her daughters first, but I didn’t know if I should call her I didn’t know if she was going to be upset or relieved At the end I called her and said to her and she started to cry like a little one cake. ”Violeta, historian and teacher, also warned her students about this story, and“ hallucinated ”with the reaction:“ It caught their attention, but they don’t know anything. Some have started to go down to the cemetery with their parents to help with the exhumation. “

Now, Violeta’s goal is to find Maria’s father, a process that she believes will be more difficult than that of Jesus. The family know that his remains were also thrown in the cemetery of Guadalajara, but not in the same area as the other victim, but in the Catholic grave: “When the cemetery was enlarged, all the bones were removed without asking. permission to anyone. thrown into the ossuary, and you go there and get the mixed bones. “However, he believes that there is hope:” It could be that, as with my great-uncle Jesus, who said he was in tomb 2 and in the end he was in tomb 3 , perhaps it is in another tomb that has not been exhumed. previously. It’s a long shot, but what if …? “

Violeta has already assured LaSexta that they exclude asking the government for compensation for the dignity of Jesus. However, after thanking groups such as the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory, he demanded that the government “get wet” more: “We ask that it get more involved in healing the wounds of families, that funds are allocated, that the Law of historical memory really has content and is useful for something. Because we are in a democracy in which the same old people keep losing. “For its part, the ARMH has already announced its intention to continue working on the exhumation of the remains of reprisals from the dictatorship in the coming months at the cemetery of Guadalajara, a project that could be relaunched in October 2021.