Streaming of President Pedro Sánchez’s Congress and his record of the coronavirus pandemic

Published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 8:37 AM

Government President Pedro Sánchez will appear before the Congress of Deputies to report on the management of the state of alarm, in accordance with the obligation to appear every two months contained in the royal decree. Here you can follow it live.

This is Sánchez’s second parliamentary appearance after the current state of alert came into force last November, which lasts until May 9 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with the extension of the state of alarm agreed with the parliamentary groups, Sánchez must appear every two months.

It was the first time he did so in December during a plenary session during which he also reported on several European Council meetings, an aspect criticized by the opposition.

On this occasion, the Director General will also present the vaccination data and within what time frame the number of people who have received the complete cycle of vaccination (two doses) should be greater than that of infected people in the whole of Spain. The goal set by the government is that by the end of the first half of 2021, around 20 million Spaniards will already be vaccinated, a milestone it hopes to achieve with the boost in the coming weeks of authorization in Europe of the use of the Janssen Vaccine, of which it requires only one dose.