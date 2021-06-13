streaming of the demonstration in Colón (Madrid) against the pardons of the lawsuits

PP, Vox and Ciudadanos attend this Sunday the demonstration against the pardons of those convicted of the Catalan “trial” which will take place in the Plaza de Colón in Madrid, where a new “photo of Colón” from 2019 could be produced.

The demonstration will take place from 12:00 and was convened by the Unión 78 platform, which the three formations underlined during the previous event to emphasize that it is not an act that derives from politics, but an event organized by civil society.

Additionally, the event’s organizers, including former politician Rosa Díez, decided that only they would take the stage where a manifesto would be read.

PP leader Pablo Casado is expected to attend the rally accompanied by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, although other regional presidents have made various commitments to justify his absence.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal and other party members will also join the nomination. On behalf of Ciudadanos, the president, Inés Arrimadas; the party’s deputy spokesperson at the Congress of Deputies, Edmundo Bal; and the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís.