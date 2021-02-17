Streaming of the government control session from the Congress of Deputies

Published: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 8:31 AM

Today, the Congress of Deputies is experiencing a new session of government control. A session which should be very interesting after the latest tensions within the coalition government and during which the leader of the opposition will ask the Prime Minister if he will remove his vice-president.

Likewise, Ciudadanos leader Inés Arrimadas will ask Sánchez if “does the Prime Minister think that there is democratic normality in Spain?”, In clear allusion to the words of Vice-President Iglesias. “There is no situation of full political and democratic normality in Spain when the political leaders of the two parties that govern Catalonia are one in prison and the other in Brussels”, declared the vice-president in a statement. interview with ‘Diari ARA’. A statement on the trials and Catalonia which has caused embarrassment in the socialist wing.

The public debate on the Trans Law project will also be very present in the session after it emerged from sources of the Ministry of Equality that the PSOE did not want the project to be discussed in the Council of Ministers on February 23, as it wanted it. the department headed by Irene Montero. What Moncloa justified by explaining that they do not accept unilateral dates, that the draft standard that was leaked was not approved and that the usual work between departments in its preparation was not followed. .

