Stuck Suez Canal Update: Never-Given Freighter That Blocked Suez Canal All Crew Are Indian

The huge container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal. The jamming of Ever Given has led to long traffic jams on both sides of the sea. Hundreds of ships and tankers are stranded. Meanwhile, news has been received that 25 Indians are operating the Ever Given vessel. Due to strong winds, K turned around and found himself trapped. It is said that all Indian drivers are completely safe. The Suez Canal, 193.3 km long, connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. About 30 percent of the world’s shipping containers pass through this route. 12 percent of the world’s goods also pass through this channel. Let’s know who these Indian pilots are and what is the effect of this jam on the world …

Indian container ship

The ship is owned by Shei Kisen Kaisha from Japan. He said the crew driving this ship came from India. He said all crew members are safe. The ship is also joined by two expert Egyptian drivers who help evacuate the stranded ship. The Ever Given ship ships cargo between Asia and Europe. On Tuesday, the ship got stuck in the narrow passage of the Suez Canal. Efforts are being made on a war footing to evacuate the ship trapped in the Suez Canal. For this, cranes and excavators are used. The Japanese owner issued a written statement apologizing for the entire incident. He said that we are constantly working to correct the situation as quickly as possible. We apologize to everyone affected by this incident. This traffic jam caused another major setback to world trade amid the Corona crisis. It is described as the most serious jam in recent years.

206 ships of the world are stranded in the Suez Canal, stranded

At least 206 ships have been stranded in the Suez Canal due to the sinking of the Evers Given ship. These include 16 tankers, most of which were going to China and India. Ever Given is one of the largest container ships in the world. This vessel blocked the passage of the Suez Canal as a huge whalefish arrived at the seaside. Experts say the vessel is blocked so that its evacuation may take several weeks. Those responsible for operating this canal have banned access. About 400 meters long, this monster ship blocked the roads on both sides of the Suez Canal. The Suez Canal Authority said eight ships were being evacuated. Peter Berdovcsi, CEO of Dutch company Boskalis, which was involved in the kidnapping of the vessel, said we cannot say how long it will take. It may take several weeks. Meanwhile, India said there would be no obstacle to the oil supply by this jam.

Now ships are coming from Africa

In the meantime, ships from many countries are circling Africa to avoid traffic jams. This increased the arrival time of goods in a week. It is said that a container ship 400 meters long and 59 meters wide blocked Tuesday morning when it lost control while crossing the canal north of the port of Suez. Due to the involvement of this ship, a large number of ships are stranded on the shores of the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. The container ship Ever Given was on its way to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands after loading cargo from China. During this time, he took the Suez Canal route to reach Europe from the Indian Ocean. Who got stranded north of the port of Suez at around 7:40 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning. The vessel was built in 2018 and is operated by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine. Although its owners are Japanese. According to the report, the Indian crew of Ever Given reported that their ship had overturned due to a strong air tornado while crossing the Suez Canal. Later, when he tried to straighten it, he wandered across the width of the canal and stopped all the traffic. Another freighter, the Mersuck Denver, is stuck behind this ship.