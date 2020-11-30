Studying an opposition after losing your job due to the health crisis, an option that is increasingly popular

A survey conducted by OpositaTest among more than 5000 candidates for public employment reveals the evolution of opponents in Spain during the COVID-19 crisis The percentage of opponents who do not have information about their exams is 53%, or a reduction of 27 points compared to April 75% say they have not considered abandoning the process 68% of candidates consider that the administration did not correctly report on objections during the pandemic Despite the fact that 26% have adopted requests for preparation for tests during deliveries and restrictions, full distance / distance training is still not a good alternative for more than 70% of respondents who agree to be more likely to use computer applications in addition.



BY RRHHDigital, 13:30 – 30 November 2020



Gradually, more and more data on the various oppositions are known after the great condition that the health emergency had on the dates of the examinations. To fully understand the current situation of student candidates, OpositaTest, the opponent’s test preparation platform, conducted a survey of more than 5,000 candidates for public sector positions.

10% of current opponents are new applicants who have decided to prepare after losing their job during the crisis, while 50% make the study compatible with another job. The other applicants made the opposition compatible with other studies or with the care of relatives.

68% of candidates consider that the administration did not sufficiently report on the situation of the opposition during the COVID-19 crisis. However, the vast majority of opponents consulted (75%) assure that they did not consider abandoning the oppositions during this period.

Almost all candidates include among their reasons for opposing a public position: “employment and economic stability of a civil servant position”.

Over 70% of candidates still don’t trust remote exams, despite the constraints and restrictions that have led 26% to include online preparation apps in their methods.

