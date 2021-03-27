submarine video: Video of Russian Navy submarine surfacing in the Arctic: Video of Russian Navy submarines breaking ice on the surface of the Arctic

Strong points:

Video of three Russian nuclear navy submarines reaching Russia in the Arctic, increasing their presence in the Arctic amid US tensions

Russia has increased its military presence in the Arctic region amid continuing tensions from the United States. Recently, Russia conducted a military exercise in the Arctic region, in which nuclear submarines equipped with three ballistic missiles of the Russian Navy participated. A video of these submarines goes viral in which they are simultaneously seen tearing up a sheet of ice several feet thick in the Arctic.

Russian Navy chief briefs President Putin

Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, informed President Vladimir Putin, Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces, that this was the first time in history that three nuclear-powered missile submarines rose to the surface when the ice is cut. Previously, these submarines patrolled the area, but never made their presence on the surface public.

Russian Defense Ministry released video of this incident

On March 26, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video of the incident and briefed on its naval maneuvers in the Arctic region. He said the simultaneous landing of three nuclear submarines in the Arctic was part of the Umka-2021 naval exercise. However, the Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed what types of nuclear submarines are participating in the exercise, which began on March 20.

Know the submarines seen in the video

Based on the video, experts claimed that the two submarines visible on the surface belong to the Delta IV class submarines. They are also known as Project 667BDRM Delfins. The rest of the bag class is said to be the Kinyas Vladimir ballistic missile submarine. It is the only submarine of its class currently in service with the Russian army. The Bori-class submarines are Russia’s most advanced ballistic missile submarines.

These two Russian submarines are very dangerous

Russia’s Delta VI and Bori-class nuclear submarines are extremely dangerous. These two submarines can fire 16 RSM-56 Bulava missiles of up to 8,000 kilometers. This missile is so deadly that it can hit its target with an accuracy of 120 to 350 meters despite such a distance. Apart from that, these submarines can be equipped with 6-10 Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicles (MIRVs). In which the nuclear warhead can be attached.

