submit your project before February 28

Countdown to the ‘I Worker’s Compensation Awards’: submit your project by February 28

This 2020 is coming to an end and we are doing it with a big novelty. And, as Jos Luis Talln, Managing Director of Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21, advanced in the 4th Congress on Remuneration and Compensation which was held on December 15th, of RRHHDigital, we launched the first edition of ‘Labor Compensation Awards’.

This is an award aimed at promoting and showcasing the best initiatives in the field of labor compensation, such as employee benefit plans, flexible compensation, support for physical well-being. mental and financial aspects of workers … as well as how to offer them, on the basis of digitization and flexibility, major trends in the field of remuneration today

The format of the competition, which opens its deadline for project delivery this Wednesday, December 16, is as follows: the deadline for receipt of projects will end on February 28, 2021 and they must be sent to eventos@eds21.es. From that date, the jury, made up of human resources directors, company executives and compensation experts, will receive the work and will have to highlight the best projects received. The final decision will be made during the month of April at a gala organized in Madrid (the format of the gala will depend on the health circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic).

The works must be sent, by email, to the following email address: eventos@eds21.es. The email should be sent with the subject “Compensation Awards + company name”. Likewise, the author’s identification number, position, a brief curriculum vitae and a photograph will be included.

These “I Labor Compensation Awards” are organized by RRHHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and have Compensa, Edenred, EYyPayflow as competition sponsors.

