Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC: Stop vaccine nationalism encourages internationalism Says India at UNSC meeting on COVID-19: India gave a lot on vaccine nationalism at Security Council meeting UN

Strong points:

At the United Nations Security Council meeting on vaccine nationalism, India gave a fierce hearing.

India sent a strong message to the world about vaccine nationalism at the UN Security Council meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his speech at this meeting said that we should actively promote internationalism by immediately ending vaccine nationalism. Let us know that India has so far provided Corona Dose Corona vaccine to around 25 countries around the world. It contains a large amount of free corona vaccine.

A lot said about hoarding

Addressing the United Nations Security Council, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stressed that the hoarding of doses would spoil the fight against the epidemic and global efforts to achieve collective health protection. Jaishankar highlighted nine points that the international community must take into account so that the world can emerge with more resilience, leaving the Kovid-19 epidemic decisively behind.

Disinformation spreads by profiting from the epidemic

During the public debate on the implementation of resolution 2532 (2020) on the elimination of protests in the context of the Kovid-19 outbreak, Jaishankar said the vaccine should stop nationalism, instead of promoting actively internationalism. Our efforts to achieve collective health protection by accumulating additional doses will fail. He also pointed out that in order to profit from the epidemic, campaigns based on false information are carried out, these malicious targets and activities must definitely stop.

Jaishankar expressed concern that the lack of global coordination in the context of vaccine distribution would create differences and difficulties and that poor countries would be affected the most. Referring to estimates by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), he said about 60 million people in these areas are at risk.

What is “vaccine nationalism”?

When a country tries to get vaccine doses only for its citizens or residents, this is called “vaccine nationalism”. Such a situation arises when a country tries to reserve the vaccine in a way for its domestic market and citizens before it becomes available in other countries. For this, the government of the country concerned concludes a pre-purchase agreement with the manufacturer of the vaccine.