Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Terrorism can never be justified and neither can the sponsors of terrorism be compared to the victims, says Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Human Rights Council

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar heard loud and clear about human rights in Kashmir during the meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Organization (HRC). Describing terrorism as the greatest threat to humanity, he said organizations dealing with human rights issues should understand that terrorism can never be justified and that the sponsors of terrorism cannot be justified. compared to the victims.

Terrorism against humanity

Addressing the very powerful section of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, Jaishankar said terrorism is a crime against humanity and violates the most basic human right to life. Addressing the program in a digital way, he said: “Terrorism is one of the most serious threats to humanity”.

India leads action against terrorism

The Indian Foreign Minister said: “India has been at the forefront of global action against terrorism, being a victim for a long time.” This can only happen when everyone, including human rights institutions, has a clear sense that terrorism can never be justified nor that its sponsors can be compared to the victims, ”he said. he declared. An eight-point plan of action for the United Nations was presented last month.

Terrorism’s biggest challenge on the human rights agenda

“We will continue to work with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other countries to ensure the implementation of our plan of action,” he said, adding that the challenges of terrorism for all kinds continue to face the human rights agenda. The Foreign Minister said: “The situation has become more complicated in many places due to the current epidemic.” We must all come together to meet these challenges. There is also a need to improve multilateral institutions and systems to deal effectively with these challenges.

Human rights violations must be resolved in a transparent and fair manner

Jaishankar said human rights violations and gaps in its implementation should be addressed not selectively but in a fair and transparent manner. The principle of non-interference in the internal affairs and national sovereignty of the country must also be respected. He said India had taken very effective measures to meet basic needs during the Kovid-19 lockdown. He said: “We have solved the health problem in the country and have taken action for the world as well. We have provided essential drugs and equipment to more than 150 countries to help deal with this epidemic. ”