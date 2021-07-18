success of the first edition of Build Sustainability, the Observatory 2030 initiative which promotes sustainable habits in the construction sector

Build Sustainability, the initiative of the Observatory 2030 of the Superior Council of Colleges of Architects of Spain (CSCAE) carried out in collaboration with the technological start-up DoGood, concludes its first edition with a successful participation. 217 workers from 49 companies and institutions that are members of the CSCAE 2030 Observatory took part in the initiative. Among them are names such as Cosentino, Savills Aguirre Newman, Red Elctrica and Endesa.

Build Sustainability thus fulfills its objective of bringing the UN SDGs to individual action, always with SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) as a common thread.

Thanks to this action, the CSCAE 2030 Observatory has succeeded in improving the routines of its partners so that, if they incorporate at least one new sustainable habit into their daily lives, Build Sustainability will have potentially reduced 175,200 liters of water, 5,560 .410 grams of CO2 or 10,220 kilos of waste in one year.

The initiative was a success among the participants. So much so that some found it short. “I wanted more. It was very entertaining and brought sustainability to the user in a very smart way, ”says Miguel Martnez, Urban Planning Manager at Azalea. The same opinion is shared by Lola Araujo, senior consultant at Savills Aguirre-Newman. “They were day to day challenges and they helped you see how, with the daily routines, you can make a difference,” he adds.

In this sense, Antonio Urdiales, director of sustainable development of Cosentino, suggests an upcoming edition of at least twenty days, “to strengthen the practice of good habits over time”. Urdiales was one of the participants with the best position in the ranking, not in vain, he assures that “it was easy to overcome most of the challenges thanks to the direct link with my profession”.

One of the goals of this first edition of Build Sustainability is to show its participants the amount of “little” things that can be done to be more responsible with our planet. Araujo comments that “it would never have occurred to him to take advantage of the shower water to water the plants”, whereas what surprised Miguel the most, from Azalée, was the importance to cut the strings of the masks. “This way we prevent aquatic species from being trapped in the ropes or even drowned. I never thought about it, ”he says.

