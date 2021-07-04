success of the protocol in the management of COVID-19 designed by Quirnprevencin for The Ocean Race Europe

The inaugural edition of Ocean Race Europe, which ended on June 19 in the Italian town of Gnova with Offshore Team Germany (GER) and Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team (POR) respectively absolute winners in IMOCA and VO65, s’ resulted in a successful check. and the management of COVID-19.

Quirnprevencin, the occupational health and safety company of the Quirnsalud group, has been tasked with designing and implementing a comprehensive protocol of actions to prevent the spread of the virus. It is not an easy challenge because it is a sporting competition with twelve different crews, participants from all over the world, and stopovers in four European cities: Lorient (France), Cascais (Portugal), Alicante and Gnova (Italy).

The protocol was developed by a multidisciplinary team of technical experts in prevention and health professionals, and consisted of a roadmap with all the preventive measures to be taken into account (hygiene, interpersonal and organizational distancing, provision of protective equipment, etc.) and a mobile health device to perform COVID tests in situ in each of the ports in order to create groups of secure bubbles.

The result of all this virus prevention work has been a success, with numbers supporting roadmap adherence and the effectiveness of the COVID testing circuit designed with over 1,500 COVID tests performed and over 300 people analyzed, without positive result. result.

“We are very proud to have succeeded in creating a 100% safe international sporting event against COVID-19 and without a doubt, this experience before the 2022/23 edition has allowed us to internalize how to proceed to ensure the safety of our sailors, “says Phil Lawrence, Race Director.

