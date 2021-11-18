Success tastes like pain, sweat and hope. Many times to shit ”, Rubén Blades at the Latin Grammy tribute

Rubén Blades confesses that one of the moments that he treasures the most in a career that borders on the 50 years was when he saw Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie dancing backstage. Jazz legends were moved by the music of Ojos de perro azul , a theme that the Panamanian took from one of the first stories by Gabriel García Márquez. The Colombian Nobel Prize winner used to remind the singer that he was a born storyteller. The Latin Grammys, which are delivered this Thursday, have surrendered this Wednesday night before the narrative and musical universe of one of the most important interpreters in the region.

“Success knows to pain, sweat and hope. Many times it tastes like shit. Fame is a place to be visited. It is not an address. Whoever does not understand it will suffer and lose his life, “said the honoree upon receiving the Person of the Year award. Blades used his speech to thank those who have helped him get to where he is today. He received the recognition from the hands of Joaquín Sabina, who confessed his admiration for raising the dance music of salsa “to the top of the fine arts.” “Gabo confessed to me that he would exchange his One Hundred Years of Solitude for Pedro Navajas “, affirmed Sabina.

The Panamanian, of 73 years, is an old acquaintance of the Latin Grammy . He participated in the celebration of Joan Manuel Serrat of 2014 and accompanied Calle 13 in the awards of 2009. Last night he received one of the highest distinctions in the Latin industry. The Academy gives him an award that began to be delivered in 2000 and that adds him to an exclusive group. Blades made his way to this selection breaking with the conventions of salsa since the end of the years 70. Later he broadened the route with a foray into jazz and a talented pen to compose. “Rubén, nobody in music has your literary work,” said René Pérez, Residente, de Calle 13, in a text where he thanked him for all the influences.

“Blades is like a beatle of salsa, ”said Andrés Calamaro on the red carpet at the Mandalay Bay casino. The Argentine musician performed in the tribute the classic Paula C. on a night full of guests that started with Christina Aguilera’s version of Camaelón . “Sow is the Sgt. Pepper de la salsa ”, continued Calamaro in reference to the iconic album signed with Willie Colón in 1978. The album, with only seven songs, became a success that sold more than three million copies in the world. “When we presented it throughout Latin America, I realized that he was right to use the urban chronicle as a means of expression in the Afro-Cuban genre. The reaction from the public was incredible, “said Blades in a long interview given to the Academy for the tribute.

Music was always a family affair for Blades, who grew up in the dictator’s Panama Omar Torrijos. His father, a Colombian, played the bongo and his mother, a Cuban, was a singer and knew how to play the piano. Although the city felt the iron rule of Torrijos, the port was a gateway to ideas and sounds from around the world. The artist claims that what he liked the most was American rock, especially the doo-wop . The first time he knew he could be a musician was when he saw Teenagers frontman Frankie Lymon on television. He imagined himself vocalizing with the boys in his neighborhood those sounds taken from rhythm and blues .

Joaquín Sabina, last night in Las Vegas in the tribute to Rubén Blades. Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

It was the dictatorship that pushed him to flee his country . “I did not see myself as a lawyer in a dictatorship,” said the artist. He arrived in Miami without a work visa on 1974 and found that his university degree was invalid. In Florida began the legend that, like many, begins with a character in the right place at the right time.

In search of work he knocked on the doors of Fania, a label that was on the way to become a monopoly for the sauce. Blades knew him because he had recorded his first album for the Alegre label in Panama. The label did not employ him as a singer or writer, but they did hire him as a mailroom boy with a salary of 125 dollars a week. Ray Barreto, the Puerto Rican percussionist who started Fania, was looking for pieces for a new group. The name reached his ears. “They told him about me because they had seen me sing at carnivals,” he confessed to the critic Ernesto Lechner. After a test with two songs, his first work arrived.

The Argentine Diego Torres performed last night The singer , the famous song that Héctor Lavoe made his own in Comedy (1978) and served to show Blades’ skills with the pen. Another Argentine, Vicentico, lent his voice to another classic, Tiburon. “ No knows what it means to me to sing her songs, which ignited our conscience a long time ago. We continue to need him in this time that we live in, teacher, “said the vocalist of Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, a group that had already paid tribute to the Panamanian star with Despariciones , a song that transmits the restlessness that the Latin American military dictatorships left in the streets.

The Colombian Carlos Vives, accompanied by Egidio Cuadrado on the accordion, sang Decisiones , the song that opens Looking for America (1984), another classic in the that Blades fused salsa with rock and jazz. Rozalén, María Toledo and Beatriz Luengo approached from flamenco to another song on the same album, Father Antonio and his altar boy Andrés . “As a Spaniard, I could imagine Latin America for your music,” said Luengo. “Thank you for putting music at the service of important things,” he added. The honoree also sang, at the end, an emotional version of Pero Navaja.

Blades accumulated in his musical and acting career, which began with a role in the play of West Side Story in 1968, enough power to have a political capital in Panama. In 1994, the Harvard graduate, became a presidential candidate with an anti-corruption agenda for the movement Papa Egoro, which means Mother Land in indigenous language. He came in third place with 182. votes, the 17%. Years later, in 2004, he would become Minister of Tourism in the Government of Omar Torrijos, the son of the dictator.

The night left a memory of Blades’ sentimental education about Latin America. “He taught us to compose music for the feet and for the head,” said Juan Luis Guerra, who was not present, but sent a video. More intimate was the Puerto Rican Farruko, who sang Amor y Control , one of his grandfather’s favorites. To end the night, the honoree said that he still has everything to do. “I’m not afraid of time, just indifference,” said the poet on a night where Las Vegas has been at his feet.