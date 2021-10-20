A team of American surgeons has successfully transplanted a pig kidney to a brain-dead woman, a medical milestone that brings the still distant goal of using animal organs in humans. The kidney, obtained from a genetically modified specimen, functioned correctly for 54 hours, the researchers explained to USA Today , the newspaper that revealed the news. The operation took place on 25 September at the Langone Medical Center of the University of New York.

The nephrologist Rafael Matesanz, founder of the successful National Transplant Organization of Spain, applauds the new advance. “The experience is fascinating because, at least in the short term, the genetic modification introduced has made it possible to overcome the interspecies barrier, something that has been pursued for decades,” he reflects. Matesanz emphasizes that there are still “many questions” before making the leap to the clinic, such as ruling out the rejection of the pig organ in the medium term. The expert recalls the case of Stephanie Fae Beauclair, an American girl who in 1984 endured 21 days with a transplanted baboon heart. “In the pig-to-monkey experiments carried out in the 1990s, immediate rejection was avoided, but not that of a few weeks later,” Matesanz alerts.

The new operation, directed by surgeon Robert Montgomery, implanted the pig kidney in the left thigh of the woman, simply to have the organ in view and to be able to monitor it with ease. Urine began to flow as human blood flowed through the pig organ, according to information published in USA Today . The brain-dead woman’s family had previously authorized the trial, considering that she — a donor and friend of people with kidney failure on dialysis — would have loved to participate. Montgomery himself has lived with the heart of a donor for three years.

Robert Montgomery’s team, in the middle of a pig kidney transplant, the 25 September. Joe Carrotta (AP)

The World Health Organization estimates that are made some 130. transplants per year on the planet, less than 10% of those required. Having animal organs would be a solution to this shortage, according to scientists such as the Spanish Juan Carlos Izpisua, although Matesanz emphasizes that making the leap to the clinic “is not going to be easy at all,” especially for ethical reasons. A patient who needs a kidney can wait on dialysis until a human replacement is available, stresses the nephrologist. “Offering a pig kidney to a person is clearly substandard. The ethical committees are going to think about it five times, ”argues Matesanz. Spain has been the world leader in donation for three decades, but the drastic reduction in traffic accidents – the traditional source of organs – is also forcing the search for alternatives.

Behind the transplant of Nueva York is the American company Revivicor, incorporated in 2003 from the British company PPL Therapeutics, in turn involved in 1996 in the creation of the sheep Dolly , the first mammal cloned from an adult cell. Revivicor modifies a specific gene in pig embryos, called Gal, to obtain pigs with organs that are more compatible with primates, as several previous experiments with monkeys had already shown.

The Spanish chemist Marc Güell is one of the co-founders of eGenesis, another American company dedicated to trying humanizing pig organs for transplantation. Güell considers that the advancement of their competition is “fantastic news” and believes that it was “totally expected that they would be the first”. The researcher recalls that the field of xenotransplantation – transplants from one species to another – went through “a very hard time” at the beginning of the 21st century, after several failures. In recent years, however, the revolutionary CRISPR genetic engineering technique, capable of quickly and cheaply editing genes, has accelerated scientific advances. “Now there is a renaissance in pig engineering”, celebrates Güell, from the Pompeu Fabra University, in Barcelona.

