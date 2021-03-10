Succession of the Dalai Lama Chinese government: China should play no role in the process of choosing the successor of the Dalai Lama: United States – The US State Department says that the Chinese government should play no role in the process succession of the Dalai Lama

The United States has targeted China on the Dalai Lama. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said we believe China should not play any role in the process of choosing the Dalai Lama’s successor. The US statement comes at a time when China is now choosing the Dalai Lama’s successor to strengthen its hold among Buddhists in Tibet.

Previously, the new Tibet policy (Tibetan Policy and Support Law 2020) was approved by former US President Donald Trump to prevent Chinese interference in the selection of supreme Buddhist religious leaders. He talks about creating an American consulate in Tibet and forming an international coalition to guarantee that.

“ China should not interfere in the selection of the Dalai Lama ”

America has already said that the next Dalai Lama should only be chosen by the Tibetan Buddhist community and that there should be no Chinese intervention. The US Senate passed it unanimously last week despite opposition from China. The law defines the right of Tibetans to choose a successor to their spiritual leader and expands the role of a special diplomat on Tibetan issues.

America gives powers to special transparent elections diplomat

Under the bill, US special diplomats responsible for Tibet-related matters have been empowered to form an international alliance to ensure that the next Dalai Lama is chosen only by the Tibetan Buddhist community. It offers assistance to non-governmental organizations to support the Tibetan community in Tibet. New Chinese consulates in the United States are prohibited until the American consulate is established in Lhasa, Tibet.

Why is China so interested in choosing the Dalai Lama?

Even after 70 years of occupation of Tibet, China’s grip has not been as strong as the Chinese Communist Party wishes it to be. For this reason, the Jinping administration is now preparing to play the religious card in Tibet. Tibet has the largest number of followers of Buddhism, while the Chinese Communist government does not believe in any religion. Therefore, China is now preparing to resort to the Panchen Lama to enter the people here.

Who is the Panchen Lama

In Tibetan Buddhism, the Panchen Lama is considered the second most important person after the Dalai Lama. His position is also based on the rebirth belief as the Dalai Lama. The Panchen Lama, the second most important person in Tibetan Buddhism, was killed in 1989 under suspicious circumstances. Some people think the Chinese government poisoned him. After which, it was expected that he would soon have another incarnation.