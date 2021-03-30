Suez Canal Ship Viral Video: Dhoom Tune of Suez Canal Ship Eevrgiven Viral Video: Dhoom tunes from a stranded ship in the Suez Canal

Strong points:

Video of the ship stuck in the Suez Canal sounded the horn before it went viral, the tune of “ Dhoom ” goes viral on social media.

The ship, which ran aground in the Suez Canal for nearly a week, was finally freed. The ship had closed one of the busiest trade routes in the world, so the whole matter became a hot topic. Now that the ship is released, her latest video has caught people’s attention again. In fact, according to the video shared on social media, this ship’s horn emitted the tune from the Bollywood movie “Dhoom.”

This video is very well received on social networks. We hear that the Horn of Evergreen Company’s ship Ever Given played the tune from the Bollywood superhit movie “Dhoom”. While this video has not been confirmed but must have happened, it’s not hard to believe. In fact, all the personnel on this ship were Indian. The 25 crew members on board came from India.

Let us tell you that a cargo ship called Ever Given, carrying cargo between Asia and Europe, got stuck in the Suez Canal on Tuesday. This led to sea scrambling on both sides of the Suez Canal and more than 350 freighters were trapped. The Suez Canal, 193.3 km long, connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. About 30 percent of the world’s shipping containers pass through this route. 12 percent of the world’s goods also pass through this channel.