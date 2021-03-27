Suez Canal: Vessel stuck in Suez Canal could not be removed even for the fifth day, US offers help – we offer help for vessel stuck in Suez Canal for the fifth day

A large freighter was stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt for the fifth day in a row on Saturday. At the same time, authorities plan to make several additional efforts to retrieve the vessel and open up the important global waterway. The Panama-flagged Ever-Given vessel, carrying goods between Asia and Europe, was stuck in a canal near Suez City, disrupting traffic. This waterway is important for global transport.

All efforts have failed so far

Ever Give technical director Bernhard Schult Shipman said on Friday efforts to open the route of the canal had failed. He said efforts were being made to hijack the ship from inside the ship and calling in more boats. A Suez Canal Authority official said when the sea waves (high tide) subside, he plans to make two attempts on Saturday.

America offers help

However, Egyptian authorities have banned media from the site. The Shoi Kisen company said in a statement on Saturday that it plans to remove the containers from the ship so the ship can lighten up, but it will be a difficult operation. At the same time, the White House offered to help Egypt open the canal.

Biden said – we have the best equipment

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that we have the tools and capabilities that most countries do not have and that we are looking at what we can help and what can be done. About 10 percent of trade is done through this channel. This waterway is important for the transportation of oil. It supplies oil and gas from Central Asia to Europe which could be affected by its closure.