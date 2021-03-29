Suez Crisis Update: Never Given Ship Loose And Enter Suez Canal After Six Days Of Indian Crew Safety Watch Video – Giant Freighter Ever Given Has Left Suez Canal after 6 days the world breathed a sigh of relief

Strong points:

The huge cargo ship Ever Given has been stuck in the Svez Canal for 6 days, has left and is now slowly moving towards its destination. The cargo ship is said to have been evacuated at 4:30 a.m. local time on Monday. The release of Containership Hour Give brought a sigh of relief to the world. Previously, two special boats were engaged in the task of removing this giant ship stuck in the Suez Canal.

A huge ship carrying cargo between Asia and Europe, named the Panama flag, Ever Given, was trapped in this canal on Tuesday. Since then, the authorities have tried again to evacuate the ship and free the waterway from the traffic jam. They were successful after hard work. 25 Indians pilot the Ever Given ship. It is said that all Indian drivers are completely safe. The Suez Canal, 193.3 km long, connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. About 30 percent of the world’s shipping containers pass through this route. 12 percent of the world’s goods also pass through this channel.

More than 300 cargo ships and oil containers stranded around the world

There is a turnover of $ 9 billion per day from this channel. The sinking severely affected global transport and commerce, already affected by the Corona outbreak. Bernhard Shipman said the initial investigation did not reveal any mechanical disturbance or engine failure as the reason for the ship’s blockage. More than 300 cargo ships and oil containers from around the world have been trapped by the huge container ship Ever Given, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, trapped in Egypt’s Suez Canal.

The impact of the huge traffic jam at sea was clearly visible around the world. Suzano SA, the world’s largest manufacturer of toilet paper, has warned the ship may be subject to a worldwide toilet paper crisis. Suzano SA said there has been a severe shortage of ships and shipping containers carrying toilet paper. To avoid this congestion in the Suez Canal, ships from many countries were circling Africa. This increased the arrival time of goods in a week.