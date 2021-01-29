sugar baby gifts: middle-aged wealthy spent 70 lakh rupees on a 22-year-old teacher a house full of gifts – a sugar baby who had 100 dates with 40-year-old men and received 72 cr of gifts

Strong points:

The teacher revealed how the rich turned around and spent around $ 1 million, including designer giveaways, five-star vacations, and even cash gifts. Sugar Daddy ‘Washington

A 22-year-old teacher who teaches in primary school revealed how rich people have spent up to Rs 70 lakh for her beauty. This includes designer gifts, five star vacations, and even cash gifts. The rich people who steal this money from girls younger than them are called “sugar daddy” and these girls are called “sugar baby”.

The woman said many of her sugar daddies are over 40. This woman has Briana Lee, who is from the state of Wisconsin, United States. Briana joined a website when she was 18, where Sugar Baby and Sugar Daddy can meet. Briana said that after this she had already met four middle-aged rich, i.e. Sugar Daddy, who took her on a luxury vacation with her bills paid.

Even these people gave Briana money to pay off her student loan.

Briana said she interacts with one person at a time. She is currently “socializing” with a 45-year-old businessman. They have both slept together several times, although Briana says that they formed these relationships on their own and it has nothing to do with money.

‘Sugar baby and a prostitute are different’

Briana said, “You can’t see me as a prostitute. There is a difference between a sugar baby and a prostitute. I don’t spend the night with anyone with money. I see this settled as fun. He said: ‘It is true that I am in a sexual relationship with my current sugar daddy, but it is a special relationship between me and him and should not be seen from any other point of view. ”

Briana said, “So far I have received about $ 48,000 in bill payment and about $ 50,000 as a gift. Who doesn’t like having a rich boyfriend? Briana said I don’t panic to meet these sugar daddies far older than my age. I do it all with my mind.