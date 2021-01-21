Suicide attack in Baghdad: Watch: two suicide bombings in Baghdad, at least 13 dead, many injured

Baghdad

At least 13 people were killed and 73 others injured in two suicide bombings in a commercial area of ​​the Iraqi capital. The Iraqi military said the two attackers blew up their explosive-laden vests on the crowded Teran Chowk in central Baghdad. It is said that the number of victims could increase further. Videos of this incident have gone viral on social media.

There has been a long period of peace in Iraq, but these attacks have revived the atmosphere. There was a suicide bombing in Iraq several days later. Earlier in June 2019, there were such suicide bombings in which many people were killed. No one took responsibility for this attack. Previously, the terrorist organization ISIS carried out attacks in Iraq. The clothes were sold in this market.

Violence has erupted these days after America’s arrival in 2003. Militias continue to target US security forces with rockets and mortars these days. However, these attacks calmed down following informal agreements with pro-Iranian factions. The security concerns have further increased with this latest attack.