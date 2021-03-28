Suicide bombing in a church in Indonesia: suicide bombing outside a church in Indonesia, assailant killed, 14 injured – suicide bombing outside a church in Indonesia injured many people

Jakarta

At least 14 people were injured when a suicide bomber detonated in front of a Roman Catholic church during Sunday prayers on the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia. Large numbers of people were present in the church during the attack. The police gave this information. In one video, scattered body parts were found near a burnt out motorcycle at the entrance to the ‘Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral’ in the town of Makassar, South Sulawesi province.

Catholic pastor Wilhelmus Tulk told reporters that the loud bang of the explosion came during prayer. He was leading a prayer meeting when the bomb went off at 10:30 a.m. Tulak said church security suspects two people on motorcycles wanted to enter the church. One of them blew himself up.

Tulak said no casualties were reported among those who attended the prayer during the attack. South Sulawesi Police Chief Mardisayam said one assailant was dead and four security personnel and five civilians were injured. Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country in the world, has been battling extremists since the 2002 bombing of the island of Bali, killing 202 people. Most of those killed in this attack were foreign tourists.