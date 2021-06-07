Summer begins in Occitania on Monday – ScoopCube

the essentials Is the sun officially back in Occitania? Météo France is forecasting good weather and summer temperatures for the next two weeks.

After a cloudy spring and many rainy periods, the sun began (tentatively) to force its way over the Occitania region on this first weekend in June. Good news, it should get even stronger in the coming days. Météo France is forecasting good weather and (finally) summer temperatures for the next two weeks.

The weather will be visibly sunny and dry on Monday morning. Screenshot – Via Météo France Clouds are expected on Monday afternoon. Screenshot – Via Météo France

The 30 ° C bar is exceeded

This Monday, while the weather in the rest of the territory should fluctuate between clearings and gusts of wind, the sun will “prevail more clearly in the Garonne valley,” the agency announced. It is more disturbed in the former Languedoc-Rousillon, where raindrops are to be expected in the Gard or Lozère, as well as at higher altitudes where the air is cooler.

Despite everything, there is a summery mood throughout the entire week.

As evidence, temperatures should be above seasonal norms. They even become crescendo over the days. The 30 ° C mark should be exceeded in Perpignan or Montpellier in the middle of the week, then the heat will reach the west at the end of the week. It should be 28 ° C in Toulouse and 29 ° C in Albi on Friday.

Next weekend follows with 30 ° C in several departments. And the next week will be even hotter. And always without cloud shadows …

As in the week, the weather will be bright and summery on Tuesday afternoon. Screenshot – Via Météo France

The whole week Most of Europe and France are under high pressure (beige color). Nice summer weather that is warmer and hotter, but without too much excess, ud83d ude0e is guaranteed! pic.twitter.com/mYMNImjZcM

– The Weather Channel (@lachainemeteo) June 6, 2021