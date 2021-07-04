SunMedia, the Spanish adtech, relies on talent and increases its workforce by 25%

SunMedia, Spain’s leading video, native and performance adtech, hired 50 professionals between January and May 2021, increasing its workforce by 25%.

Enrique Elena, who recently joined the company in the Media department as Publisher Account Manager, comments: “After more than 11 years of product development and integration, I have decided to reorient my professional career with some something that would surely enrich and complete my knowledge, digital and programmatic advertising. I have to thank SunMedia for the great opportunity it gave me by joining its staff “continues Enrique” we are a great human team, which together helps to overcome challenges every day and now with telecommuting we have adapted to continue to support our customers “

SunMedia continues to grow and increase the human team on its various sites. The Spanish adtech, present in nine countries, has created 16 new jobs at its headquarters in Latam and 34 in Spain, by focusing on two local talents. This represents a 25% increase in a workforce that already had 200 international members, after a 20% growth in 2020 despite the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the incorporation of these 50 professionals between January and May represents an increase over SunMedia’s overall growth average, drawing an upward curve in adtech growth and expectations. In addition, 12 of these new employees join the technology department, thus strengthening the company’s fundamental foundations for technological innovation in the digital advertising sector.

It’s about leveraging talent, as Fernando Garca, CEO of SunMedia explained: “We are a technology company, but we clearly know that our main asset is our people, without a doubt. Since its inception, SunMedia has dedicated effort and resources to attract the best talent and build a culture of teamwork, support and commitment ”.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric