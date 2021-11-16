superhighways-for-electricity

# SomosFuturo is a project to inspire young people and make them protagonists of the future. We want to boost your talent and awaken your passion for scientific knowledge. They are the engine to conquer tomorrow.

This web series is an exciting journey in 32 video-stages starring great popularizers of science in Spain. In this episode, the twenty-first of the series, the physicist, engineer and doctor in particle physics Javier Santaolalla explains how, without losses in the electrical wiring that carries energy from the power plants to the cities, we would need to produce half the electricity that now. A saving that will be possible thanks to materials known as superconductors, elements that offer little resistance to the electrons circulating through them from the source of production to their destination. When and how will they be possible? What role do temperature and pressure play in its operation? And, even more mind-boggling, what do superconductors have to do with the possibility that in the near future we will have trains or even scooters that levitate above the ground? Find out in this video.