superman-will-be-bisexual-in-the-new-comic

Superman will be bisexual in the new installment of the DC comic series, which will be published on November 9, as the publisher announced in a statement on Monday. The protagonist of the new comic is Jon Kent, who happens to be the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane and who adopts the identity of Superman. According to DC Comics, the young man is a reporter like his parents and befriends a fellow journalist named Jay Nakamura, with whom he will later begin a romantic relationship.

Under the title Superman: Son of Kal-El, this comic is signed by screenwriter Tom Taylor and cartoonist John Timms and is part of DC’s commitment to the multiverse, a great narrative framework in which different superheroes and villains from different worlds, plots and temporal realities coexist. Jon Kent also worries about the climate crisis and refugees. “He is as powerful as hope, faster than destiny and capable of lifting us all up, and he is a very new hero who finds his way, fighting against different things that his father faced,” Taylor explained yesterday.

The publisher has shared an image on the internet in which Kent and Nakamura appear kissing. “It’s not a trick,” Taylor stressed. When I was offered this job, I thought, ‘Well, if we’re going to have a new Superman, it would be a missed opportunity to imagine him as another straight white savior.’ “I have always said that everyone needs heroes and everyone needs to see themselves in their heroes. The Superman symbol has always been raised in defense of hope, truth, and justice. Today this symbol represents something else. Today more people can be reflected in the most powerful superhero in comics ”, he added.

The publisher wanted the announcement of the new comic to coincide with National Closet Exit Day in the US, held every 11 October. “We don’t want this to be ‘DC Comics creates a new queer Superman.’ We want this to be ‘Superman finds himself, becomes Superman and then comes out’, and I think that’s a really important distinction, “said the screenwriter.