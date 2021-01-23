supermassive black hole: a primordial staggering black hole may exist: a huge black hole may exist

London

Scientists have discovered a massive black hole 10 billion times larger than the mass of our sun. The new study claimed that even larger objects may exist in the universe. The process of their formation may be different from other black holes because they were formed when the galaxy did not even form and the universe was just born.

How do these black holes form?

This study was carried out by Queen Professor Emeritus Mary Bernard Carr of the School of Physics and Astronomy as part of a study on the formation of massive black holes (SLABs) and their ability to grow. Giant black holes are believed to form in their host galaxy, then become more massive by eating nearby matter or blending into other black holes. The researchers proposed that SLABs formed during the creation of the universe, not the galaxy.

Carr said: “We already know that black holes have much greater mass. The center of our galaxy contains 40 million times SMBH (massive black hole) of the sun. There is currently no evidence of SLAB, but it is believed that they may occur and may have an effect outside of our galaxy that can be seen.

The formation of the giant black suggests that it cannot have much mass, 10 billion times larger than the sun. These very old black holes do not originate from the death of stars and their mass can vary from very small to huge. The car expressed hope that discussions can begin on the formation of SLAB.