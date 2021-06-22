Supermassive Black Hole: Black Hole Storm

London

The storm erupts from a huge black hole 13.1 billion light years from Earth. The winds coming out of it blow at a speed of 11 lakh miles per hour. Researchers from the Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile have discovered these winds that appeared 800 million years after the Big Bang. Astronomers at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) say this Titanic storm indicates that the evolution of the galaxy is being fueled by the black hole at the center of the galaxies.

bigger than the sun

The team says this is the first ever discovered example of such a storm originating from a black hole that is billions of times larger than the sun. Researchers say that the mass of a black hole is proportional to the center of the galaxy. According to him, both play a role in the growth of the other. This type of stormy wind does the same.

This is how the winds are born

A supermassive black hole engulfs a huge amount of matter. When this matter accelerates due to the gravity of the black hole, it releases energy that can push matter outward and this creates these winds. With the help of the Subaru Telescope’s large field, more than 100 galaxies from 13 billion years ago have been seen in which supermassive black holes were located.

After that, the movement of the gas was detected with the help of ALMA. His data revealed that due to the flow of gas, star-forming material comes out of the galaxy and stars stop forming. This is the first example of such storms at this point.

