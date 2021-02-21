supermassive black holes map: how many supermassive black holes are there in the universe View the map: see on the map how many massive black holes are in the universe

Astronomers have prepared the most detailed map of supermassive black holes so far. All black hole astronomers in the universe are aware of this. Looking at the map, it shows that in rare numbers SBH is included, it is actually more than that. SBHs are black holes whose mass (mass) is 10 billion times the mass of the sun. The mass of a normal black hole is 7 billion times that of the sun.

Only 4% of the sky is visible

These black holes are created by the bursting of dying stars or the collision of neutron stars and because of this, spatio-temporal changes. Their gravitational force is so high that even light cannot come out of it. Astronomers prepared a map showing an SBH with a white dot on a black background. This card is printed in astronomy and astrophysics. There are 25,000 SBH visible while there are more SBHs in the universe. Indeed, the data that make up this map comes from only 4% of the sky in the northern hemisphere.

How to create a map?

The team prepared this map using 52 LOFAR low frequency telescopes. These telescopes detect radio emissions of materials very close to the SBH. Chief researcher Francesco di Gasparine said this result came after many years of hard work on extremely difficult data. Radio signals were invented to capture images in the sky. This map is produced by combining 265 hours of data from the sky of the northern hemisphere. The earth’s ionosphere layer affects radio waves, making observation difficult.

How are SBHs made?

These theories are believed to have originated in the Big Bang under a theory called direct collapse (direct collapse). According to this, a minimum size of huge SMBHs was born, the mass of which was millions of times greater than that of our sun. The second theory is that SMBH was born long after the big bang of a black hole caused the death of a huge star. In this case, initially SMBH would have a mass a few thousand times more than the sun and later it became more massive due to the inclusion of stars and gas nearby.