Supernova Hubble telescope: process leading to the explosion of Supernova in a massive star

Giant stars in space explode at the end of their life. Scientists have been studying this phenomenon for decades. Especially before the explosion, the movement of the star is monitored and we see how a huge star turns into a supernova. From his photos, scientists can get a lot of information about stars and explosions. The U.S. Space Agency’s NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been monitoring a supernova since 2019, according to a CNN report.

I have something special this time

This star is located in a cluster of galaxies about 35 million light years from Earth. According to the study’s principal investigator, Charles Kilpatrick, it was a cold yellow star. They reported that these stars are surrounded by hydrogen at the end of their life, which covers the blue interior of the star. However, there is something special about this star when it explodes. The hydrogen layer was not found there because it emitted blue light during the explosion.

Stir before the supernova

There was no hydrogen during the explosion, so scientists believe its gas layer may have died out in recent years. Charles said: “It’s rare for a star to explode just before a supernova.” Charles says when the star exploded it looked like a normal supernova without hydrogen, but no such phenomenon has been observed before. Scientists have observed large amounts of hydrogen in the surrounding environment. They believe the hydrogen star died before it exploded.

The discovery of this star, scientists said in an earlier theory that the stars have a terrible explosion which causes a supernova, but due to such an explosion, several decades ago, the mass is lost and the hydrogen is also weak. According to the study, astronomers can search for other stars and supernovae using this discovery.