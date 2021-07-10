supersoldiers: China biotests PLA Han soldiers to create super soldiers

Strong points:

China alters genes to overpower Chinese soldiers

China is doing biological experiments on its soldiers to make them super powerful. Most of the soldiers on whom these experiments were made, most of them stationed at the border with India. The threat to India has increased due to this genetic research program of the Chinese company BGI Group and the People’s Liberation Army. Not only that, China is also secretly studying the genetic data of pregnant women from many countries around the world.

China makes soldiers super powerful

British news agency Reuters reported on July 7 that the BGI group had published studies on the interactions between genes and drugs to protect Han soldiers stationed in high-altitude areas from brain surgery. Advisers in the Biden administration warned in March that Chinese firm BGI Group was studying female genomic data with artificial intelligence. China can derive economic and military benefits from this.

alarm bells for america

U.S. advisers believe the technology could propel China to dominate global pharmaceuticals. He also raised the possibility that genetically advanced and overpowered soldiers and other serious illnesses could disrupt the American people or the food supply. Since the information about this research from China, the senses of the US government have been blown away.

How dangerous is this experience for India?

According to this report, the Chinese company and the PLA are working together to modify the genes of soldiers. This will relieve ailments such as high altitude sickness and hearing loss when deploying soldiers at altitude. Amid the lingering tension in Ladakh for a year, India and China have deployed their troops to the high altitude areas of Ladakh. Several reports claimed that Chinese soldiers fell ill during a high altitude deployment. If China succeeds in this experiment, then its soldiers will be able to remain stationed in high altitude areas for a long time.

What did the BGI group say in the clarification?

Chinese group BGI said it is conducting research to detect abnormalities such as Down’s syndrome in the fetus. It does this by collecting leftover blood samples and genetic data from prenatal tests sold in at least 52 countries. The report claims that this Chinese company has performed prenatal tests on at least 8 million women. However, the company says it only collects data on women from China and not from outside countries.