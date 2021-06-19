supreme court of canada, mahmud jamal appointed: a judge of indian origin appointed first black judge of the supreme court of canada

Toronto

Indian-born judge Mahmood Jamal made history. Jamal has been appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada. With it, he became the first black judge to be appointed to the highest court in the land. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Justice Jamal to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Judge Jamal will replace retired Judge Rosalie Silberman Abella, the first Jewish judge and first refugee to the highest court. Trudeau said in a statement: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Justice Mahmood Jamal to the Supreme Court of Canada. Because of his exceptional legal and academic background, he would prove to be of great value to the highest court in the land. ‘

Jamal was born in Kenya

According to CTV News, Judge Jamal was born in Kenya. His family is of Indian origin. His family arrived in Canada in 1981 and settled here. Judge Jamal was born in Kenya and his family is from India. Jamal’s family had immigrated to Britain from Kenya. In 1981, Jamal’s family moved to Canada.

Jamal now lives in Edmonton and graduated from high school from here. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto. He obtained his law degree from McGill University. Jamal holds a Master of Laws degree from Yale University. He also worked as a paralegal in a Quebec court.